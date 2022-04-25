War in Ukraine: Civilians flee the port city of Odesa after a Russian strike kills at least 8 people

Among the dead at a heavily damaged apartment building are a mother and her 3-month-old child. The attack came as a shock on Orthodox Easter weekend in a city that had felt relatively safe.

Here's what we're following today:

In Mariupol: Russia says it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave their shelter in a steel plant; Ukraine warns it's not safe.

The White House plans to nominate a new ambassador to Ukraine: Bridget Brink is a career diplomat and current ambassador to Slovakia.

Blinken and Austin in Kyiv: The U.S. secretary of state and the U.S. defense secretary met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support.

