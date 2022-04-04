War in Ukraine live updates: As Russians retreat, Ukrainians return to scenes of horror

Russian troops are gone, leaving scenes of devastation: flattened apartment buildings, mass graves and bodies lying in the streets. Ukraine has launched an investigation, but some witnesses are reportedly so traumatized that they are physically unable to speak.

Here's what else we're following today:

Russia denies reports of civilian casualties: The Kremlin is calling allegations of atrocities carried out by Russian forces around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a “provocation” by the West.

A call for Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council: The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. says Russia's participation is a "farce."

