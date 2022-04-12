War in Ukraine live updates: More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes for safety

The U.N. said that more than 1,800 civilians have been killed and 2,800 injured — but cautioned that actual figures for civilian casualties are likely to be "considerably higher" because of the difficulty of getting information from areas where there is heavy fighting.

Here's what we're following today:

"This was not a friendly visit": Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer traveled to Moscow for talks that he described as direct and tough.

Russia leaves the Kyiv area studded with land mines: Russian troops have withdrawn, but the mines they planted pose a deadly threat to civilians.

An expert's take on Russia's culpability: Russia's actions look like a pattern of ethnic cleansing or crimes against humanity, says a Washington University professor and special adviser to the International Criminal Court.

