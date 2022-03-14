War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy plans to address Congress as Russian strikes kill more Ukrainian civilians

Nearly 600 civilian fatalities have been confirmed in the last three weeks, including a U.S. journalist. Officials from Ukraine and Russia will meet via video in a fourth round of talks, while the U.S. will hold high-level talks with China after reports that Russia has asked China for military assistance.

Here's what we're following today:

Airstrikes in western Ukraine: Air raid sirens are sounding repeatedly in Lviv, causing new alarm among residents and those who have fled from Russian attacks farther east.

Pregnant woman in Mariupol dies: The photo of the woman on a stretcher being carried from the shelling of a maternity hospital was shared widely.

Chechen lead Ramzan Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine: The strongman and Putin ally claims he is directing Chechens on the ground with Russian forces near Kyiv.