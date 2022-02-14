Ukrainians plead for support — and calm — as U.S. and others tell their citizens to flee

Good morning,

We're following these stories today:

The latest in Ukraine: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is heading to Kyiv today and Russia tomorrow. More than a dozen countries — including the U.S. — told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately; Ukrainians say the message of panic is making them feel very alone.

Valentine's Day: Whether you're celebrating with loved ones, shaking your fist at Hallmark or just waiting for chocolates to go on sale tomorrow, NPR has you covered with a bunch of great holiday reads.

Kamila Valieva cleared to compete: An arbitration panel cleared the Russian 15-year-old phenom, who is heavily favored to win. The International Olympic Committee says if she does, there won't be a medal ceremony for women's individual figure skating during the Games.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the Ambassador Bridge, which links the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, reopens after police remove the last protesters.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

