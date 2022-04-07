LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine live updates: The U.N. votes on suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council
Ukraine is asking NATO for more weapons, as the war front shifts away from Kyiv and toward the Donbas and eastern cities that are under siege. In places where fighting has eased, some people are returning home and businesses are trying to get back to work, to keep Ukraine’s economy moving.
Here's what else we're following today:
- U.N. vote on Russia’s place on the Human Rights Council: The General Assembly will decide Thursday whether Russia’s membership on the council will be suspended, due to the humanitarian crisis and evidence of human rights abuses in Ukraine.
- Weapons, weapons, weapons: Ukraine’s foreign minister said that’s his whole list of requests for NATO.
- Evacuations: Ukraine is warning residents of eastern cities to get out while they can, saying Russian troops are regrouping and will be back.