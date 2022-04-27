War in Ukraine live updates: Marine veteran Trevor Reed is released from Russia in a prisoner swap

Reed had been held in Russia since 2019. His family had advocated fiercely for his return, and his health was reportedly failing. Also, workers in Kyiv demolished a Soviet-era statue representing its friendship with Russia.

Here's what we're following today:

Russia reportedly aims to form a breakaway government in Kherson: Residents are fleeing in order to disrupt a referendum that Russia plans, Ukraine's defense ministry says.

Russia halts gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria: Energy giant Gazprom said it stopped exports because the countries refuse to pay in rubles.

Odesa grapples with its identity: Most residents of the city on the Black Sea have deep ties to Russia — ties now strained amid Russian attacks.

