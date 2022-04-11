LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: Indian prime minister calls Russia's invasion 'very worrying'; EU examines its dependency on Russian oil

People ride bicycles on a muddy road near a destroyed church.
Anastasia Vlasova
/
Getty Images
Residents pass by a destroyed church which served as a military base for Russian soldiers on Sunday in Lukashivka village in Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the civilian deaths in Bucha during a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. A senior administration official said the talks were candid and productive.