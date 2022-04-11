LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine live updates: Indian prime minister calls Russia's invasion 'very worrying'; EU examines its dependency on Russian oil
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented the civilian deaths in Bucha during a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. A senior administration official said the talks were candid and productive.
- EU's energy dependence on Russia: Despite sanctions and public condemnation, European countries haven't stopped buying Russian oil and gas.
- A meeting in Moscow: Austria's chancellor is the first European Union leader to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.
- 'Imagine' in public: John Lennon's son, Julian, performs his father's iconic song for the first time publicly, in support of Ukraine.