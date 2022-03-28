Ukraine closes humanitarian corridors because it says Russia may attack them: Live updates

Ukraine is shutting down humanitarian corridors, citing intelligence that there may be Russian provocations along them.

Here's what we're following today:

A change in Russia's strategy: Ukrainian military intelligence says the Kremlin wants to split off Ukrainian territories in the east, what the Ukrainians call a "Korean scenario."

Russians can use Facebook and Instagram: The sites are blocked inside Russia, but those who circumvent the block can use the site as long as they don't post prohibited content.

Weekend recap: U.S. officials continued to clarify President Biden's words that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."