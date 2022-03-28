LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine closes humanitarian corridors because it says Russia may attack them: Live updates

A woman and her dog are seen behind the smashed windscreen of her car at an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Friday.
Chris McGrath
/
Getty Images
A woman and her dog are seen behind the smashed windscreen of her car after arriving at an evacuation point in a large convoy of cars and buses carrying hundreds of people evacuated from Mariupol and Melitopol on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Ukraine is shutting down humanitarian corridors, citing intelligence that there may be Russian provocations along them.

Here's what we're following today:

A change in Russia's strategy: Ukrainian military intelligence says the Kremlin wants to split off Ukrainian territories in the east, what the Ukrainians call a "Korean scenario."

Russians can use Facebook and Instagram: The sites are blocked inside Russia, but those who circumvent the block can use the site as long as they don't post prohibited content.

Weekend recap: U.S. officials continued to clarify President Biden's words that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."