LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine closes humanitarian corridors because it says Russia may attack them: Live updates
Ukraine is shutting down humanitarian corridors, citing intelligence that there may be Russian provocations along them.
Here's what we're following today:
A change in Russia's strategy: Ukrainian military intelligence says the Kremlin wants to split off Ukrainian territories in the east, what the Ukrainians call a "Korean scenario."
Russians can use Facebook and Instagram: The sites are blocked inside Russia, but those who circumvent the block can use the site as long as they don't post prohibited content.
Weekend recap: U.S. officials continued to clarify President Biden's words that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."