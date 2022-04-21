War in Ukraine live updates: Biden sends a new weapons package to Ukraine to help defend the Donbas region

The aid includes heavy artillery weapons, howitzers and ammunition, and tactical drones for Ukraine to combat Russia's new offensive in the country's east.

Here's what we're following today:

In Mariupol: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops not to storm the steel plant where Ukrainian troops are holding out.

Another humanitarian corridor breaks down: Ukrainian officials blame Russia as a previously agreed-upon safe route out of Mariupol fails.

Lawmakers call out Meta for disinformation in Spanish: They say Russia has targeted Spanish-speaking communities by spreading false narratives about the war.