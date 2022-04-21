LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: Biden sends a new weapons package to Ukraine to help defend the Donbas region

A couple in winter clothes push a stroller on a sidewalk.
Yasuyoshi Chiba
/
AFP via Getty Images
A couple walks past a shop covered by sandbags in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday.

The aid includes heavy artillery weapons, howitzers and ammunition, and tactical drones for Ukraine to combat Russia's new offensive in the country's east.

Here's what we're following today:

In Mariupol: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops not to storm the steel plant where Ukrainian troops are holding out.

Another humanitarian corridor breaks down: Ukrainian officials blame Russia as a previously agreed-upon safe route out of Mariupol fails.

Lawmakers call out Meta for disinformation in Spanish: They say Russia has targeted Spanish-speaking communities by spreading false narratives about the war.