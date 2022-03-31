War in Ukraine live updates: Russia's war will take a dire financial toll on Ukrainians' future

The country's GDP will plunge by some 20% this year, a European bank predicts.

Here's what else we're following:

The damage worsens: Russian troops are leaving the area around Kyiv but continue to target the city with long-range artillery and airstrikes.

Desperately needed aid for Mariupol: The International Red Cross says Russia will allow a humanitarian convoy into the besieged city, although Russia has broken many previous cease-fires.

Americans approval of Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Some 72% of Americans have either some or a lot of confidence in Zelenskyy, a new poll finds.