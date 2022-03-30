War in Ukraine live updates: Mariupol officials say more than 20,000 have been forcibly deported to Russia

The Mariupol city council said thousands of residents — including more than 70 staff members and patients at a maternity hospital — are being taken to Russia against their will, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Here's what else we're following today:

Refugee crisis: More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the five weeks since Russia invaded.

New warnings on travel to Russia: The State Department cited the risk of Russian government security officials harassing, singling out and detaining U.S. citizens abroad.

