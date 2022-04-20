War in Ukraine live updates: Russian airstrikes pound Kharkiv; the U.S. calls the attacks a 'prelude'

The U.S. believes Russia is preparing for larger attacks and is trying to avoid earlier mistakes when it didn't have enough food, fuel and other supplies needed for an extended fight.

Here's what we're following today:

Shelling in Kharkiv: Russian attacks have intensified in Ukraine's second-largest city, and residents are told to take shelter.

Wimbledon ban: Tennis officials are expected to block Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

