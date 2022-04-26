LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: The U.N. predicts more than 8 million people will flee Ukraine as refugees

Mykolaiv, Port City Near Black Sea, Faces Continued Shelling
Anastasia Vlasova
Getty Images
People wait in line for an evacuation bus this week in the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.

The number is more than double what the U.N.'s refugee agency projected in February when Russia invaded the country. The vast majority of those who have already left are women and children.

Here's what we're following today:

Kyiv plans to dismantle a Soviet monument: The People's Friendship Arch was given to Ukraine by the Soviet government in 1982

The U.N. chief meets with Putin: Secretary-General António Guterres said he met with the Russian president as “a messenger of peace.”