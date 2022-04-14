War in Ukraine live updates: Germany seizes the world's biggest yacht

Authorities seized the Dilbar, worth between $600 and $735 million, at the port of Hamburg after determining that a Russian oligarch had transferred its ownership to his sister — who is also facing Western sanctions.

Here's what else we're following today:

The Moskva suffers heavy damage: The crew of Russia's flagship missile cruiser had to be evacuated after what Ukraine says was a strike by its Neptune cruise missiles. Russia says it was a fire.

The Kremlin's shifting strategy: Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to have scaled back his military aims — at least for now.

Venues for potential war crimes trials: President Biden and several allies have accused Russia of committing war crimes, but few courts exist where such cases could be prosecuted.