War in Ukraine live updates: 1 in 4 Ukrainians have fled as Russia bombards residential areas

About 10 million Ukrainians — more than the population of the Chicago metro area — are displaced inside the country or living abroad as refugees. Also, a Russian newspaper editor who won the Nobel Peace Prize is auctioning his medal to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Here's what else we're following:

Ukraine-Russia negotiations: Representatives from the two sides meet daily, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of coming to the table with nonstarters on his country's independence.

Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny found guilty of fraud: Navalny, who is already in prison for parole violations, was sentenced to an additional nine years.

