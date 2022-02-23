The new sanctions on Russia could impact other countries, too

Good morning,

Russian sanctions: The U.S. and its allies are putting sanctions on Russia for moving troops into eastern Ukraine. But the impact of the sanctions could reach Americans' wallets.

Emergency in Ukraine: Ukraine is planning to issue a state of emergency to boost security and to protect its economy.

Fighting climate misinformation: A watchdog group has found that Facebook is falling short on its pledge to crack down on climate misinformation.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, final settlements with major U.S. corporations over the opioid crisis are expected soon.

