LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine live updates: Russian rocket kills at least 50 people as they were trying to evacuate
A Ukrainian military official says a Russian missile hit a train station in Kramatorsk. It was full of people trying to flee at the government's urging. In addition to the 50 dead, including five children, about 100 others were hospitalized, an official says.
Here's what else we're following today:
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns things could get worse: He predicts that fighting could get heavier as Russia shifts its focus to the east.
- Russia says it has lost thousands of troops: The admission by President Vladimir Putin's spokesman in an interview with Sky News drew immediate attention.
- Russian troops picked the wrong campsite near Chernobyl: Satellite photos appeared to show their living quarters inside a particularly radioactive section of Chernobyl's "exclusion zone."