LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: Russian rocket kills at least 50 people as they were trying to evacuate

Belongings litter the ground next to burnt cars outside of a train station.
Herve Bar
/
AFP via Getty Images
Personal belongings of victims scatter the sidewalk and burned-out vehicles sit on the street after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on Friday.

A Ukrainian military official says a Russian missile hit a train station in Kramatorsk. It was full of people trying to flee at the government's urging. In addition to the 50 dead, including five children, about 100 others were hospitalized, an official says.

Here's what else we're following today: