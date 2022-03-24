War in Ukraine live updates: The U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

While most displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Europe, the U.S. government expects to use its refugee admission program as well as the parole system and immigrant and non-immigrant visas to bring in Ukrainians. President Biden will also announce $1 billion in new funding for humanitarian aid.

Here's what we're following:

One month into Russia's invasion: Ukrainian forces have managed to push Russian troops away from certain areas around Kyiv, but Russia is still hammering the capital and other cities with rockets and missiles.

Anniversary demonstrations: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for global protests today against the Russian invasion.

A Russian journalist is killed: A correspondent for the independent news site The Insider died in shelling in Kyiv.

