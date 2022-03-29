War in Ukraine live updates: Russia says it will scale back attacks on northern Ukraine

Russian negotiators said they would pare back military activity near Kyiv, a tentative first sign of progress in weeks-long negotiations. But an expert at the Carnegie Endowment calls the prospects for peace "very dim."

Here's what else we're following:

Russia says it will scale back attacks near Kyiv: Russian negotiators described the move as a “de-escalation” step.

The U.K. seizes its first Russian-owned superyacht: The $49.67 million yacht, which is named Phi, belongs to an unnamed Russian businessman and was docked in the Canary Wharf financial district of London

Biden's eye-watering bite of spicy Polish pizza: A Polish pizzeria is seeing a surge in business after the U.S. president's recent visit.