LIVE: Russia launches a new missile attack as U.S. and Europe impose oil caps

Russia launched a new wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities Monday, marking its latest attempt to knock out power and other basic services to civilians as the country copes with subfreezing temperatures.

In a video posted to social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's air missile defense system had a high success rate in stopping the strikes, resulting in only a few casualties and largely sparing the nationwide power system.

