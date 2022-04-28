LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: The U.N. opens talks on the global response to Russian actions in Ukraine

A man with a shopping bag rides a bicycle past a heavily damaged house.
A man rides past a destroyed house in the village of Derhachi north of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday.

The U.S. ambassador for global criminal justice cited credible reports of sexual violence, torture and executions in Ukraine. "The world is watching," she said.

Here's what else we're following:

The EU called Gazprom's gas cutoff a failed attempt to blackmail Europe: The Russian oil giant halted exports to Poland and Bulgaria.

Attack in Zaporizhzhia: A Russian missile injured three people, including a child, in a safe haven city in southeast Ukraine

Music to support Ukraine: The indie rock band Dispatch recorded a version of their anti-war anthem "The General" in Russian.