War in Ukraine live updates: The U.N. opens talks on the global response to Russian actions in Ukraine

The U.S. ambassador for global criminal justice cited credible reports of sexual violence, torture and executions in Ukraine. "The world is watching," she said.

The EU called Gazprom's gas cutoff a failed attempt to blackmail Europe: The Russian oil giant halted exports to Poland and Bulgaria.

Attack in Zaporizhzhia: A Russian missile injured three people, including a child, in a safe haven city in southeast Ukraine

Music to support Ukraine: The indie rock band Dispatch recorded a version of their anti-war anthem "The General" in Russian.