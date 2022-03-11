War in Ukraine live updates: Russian strikes in western cities suggests a new strategy

Russia appears to be expanding its air attacks, hitting cities that until now have been mostly unscathed. In another ominous sign, the massive Russian convoy of military vehicles that has been stalled outside of Kyiv for days appears to be moving once again.

Here's what we're following today:

The latest military moves: Russian strikes hit near two airports on Friday, in an indication that its offensive is widening.

Possible Russian war crimes: An expert tells NPR that evidence of war crimes is "undoubtable" and that an investigation against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his generals should go forward.

Nuclear danger: Russian strikes at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant came much closer to disaster than first reported.