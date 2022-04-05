LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine live updates: President Zelenskyy tells U.N. Security Council to punish Russia and reform itself
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that the U.N. Security Council hold Russia — and, as he put it, other would-be war criminals — accountable, and he urged the council to remove Russia as a member "so it cannot block decisions about ... its own war."
Here's what else we're following today:
White House national security adviser condemns evidence of war crimes: Jake Sullivan called the apparent actions of the Russians "shocking" but "not surprising."
Russian diplomats expelled: European countries, including France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Italy, have kicked out dozens of diplomats in the wake of reports of war crimes.
Stalled humanitarian aid: A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross was among those stopped trying to get into Mariupol.