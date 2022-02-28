Russia invades Ukraine live updates: 1st round of cease-fire talks end without a breakthrough

Cease-fire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have been completed with no breakthroughs to end the fighting in Ukraine but with both sides agreeing to continue further talks. Meanwhile, the ruble fell against the dollar and the euro early Monday, squeezed by Western sanctions, and Ukraine’s president is officially applying for Ukraine to become an EU member.

Refugees flee to Ukraine's borders: Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have made their way to Poland in recent days after the country declared its borders open to those fleeing the Russian incursion.

Ukraine applies for EU membership: The EU has said that it wants Ukraine to be part of the bloc, but its entry would not be immediate.

Economic backlash: Russia's ruble collapses as sanctions hit, potentially sparking the country’s worst financial crisis since the Soviet era.Follow updates on the invasion below.

Follow updates on the invasion below.

