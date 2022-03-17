War in Ukraine live updates: A shelter in a theater withstands Russian shelling, but the city of Mariupol is devastated

The U.S. is sending another massive weapons package to Ukraine worth $800 million — but more notable than the cost is the type of weapons it provides. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged German lawmakers to “tear down their wall” and become a leader in Europe again.

Here's what we're following today:

Some evacuate from Mariupol: Residents there continue to face constant Russian shelling and shortages of all basics.

A shelter in a Mariupol theater is intact: In a glimmer of good news, survivors are being pulled out of a theater that was hit by a Russian airstrike on Wednesday.

