Zelenskyy evokes tragedies in each nation's past in speeches to Japan and France

Ukraine's president drew parallels between safety at Chernobyl and Japan's Fukushima power plant, and compared the martyred city of Mariupol to Verdun, the French city destroyed by trench warfare.

Here's what else we're following:

Wanted by the FBI: A man wanted in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was granted asylum by Russian-allied Belarus.

Biden travels to Brussels: The U.S. president and European Union leaders will discuss new sanctions and send a message of strength to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expected the NATO alliance to be wobbly.

Ukrainian sailors tried to block an oligarch's superyacht: A group of sailors tried to prevent Roman Abramovich's superyacht from docking in Turkey.