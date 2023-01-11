Domestic departures gradually resume after FAA restores its safety system
This page is no longer being updated. For the latest news, please visit npr.org or tune in to your local NPR member station.
Air traffic has resumed, but delays are still piling up, after the FAA halted all departures on Wednesday morning. A system for alerting pilots and airports of real-time hazards, called NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), failed overnight.
Here's what we know:
- As of 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, more than 7,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been delayed and more than 1,140 others were canceled.
- The White House said there was "no evidence of a cyberattack" as officials called for investigations into the FAA.
- The incident came on the heels of a previous round of flight delays and cancellations, partially caused by Southwest Airlines.