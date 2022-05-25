LIVE UPDATES
Texas shooting live updates: Officials reveal more details about how the Uvalde school shooting unfolded
A reported 21 people were killed in an attack by a lone gunman at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 students and two adults were among the casualties.
Here's what we know:
- The 18-year-old gunman, a student at the local high school, was killed by law enforcement. He had barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom.
- The attack at Robb Elementary occurred just two days before summer break. The school of about 600 taught students in grades 2 through 4.
- In emotional remarks last night, President Biden called for prayers and then angrily called for Congress to take on the gun lobby.
- Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Columbine High School shootings took to Twitter to express their outrage. David Hogg, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, tells Morning Edition these tragedies will continue until gun control measures are passed.
- Pope Francis called for stricter gun control in the U.S., and Ukrainian officials sent their condolences.
- There are ways to support survivors, victims' families and the community in Uvalde.