Wildfire smoke live updates: Detroit, Chicago and the Midwest blanketed by haze from Canada

Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP Trees killed by drought and the western bark beetle are visible in the Tahoe National Forest near Camptonville, Calif., earlier this month.

Hazardous wildfire smoke poses a growing risk across the U.S. — and there are lessons the wildfire-prone West can teach the rest of the country, as climate correspondent Lauren Sommer reports.

They include:

1. Everyone needs to protect themselves, even when they're indoors

Just going inside isn't enough. Closing your windows, buying or making air purifiers and running central conditioning will all help.

2. Create a plan for what to do with kids

Many schools, extracurricular programs and outdoor activities get canceled when air quality reaches a certain level, but policies vary across the board. Districts and communities should work together to make smoke response plans ahead of time.

3. The most vulnerable communities need direct help

Many people don't realize they need to protect themselves from smoke, and elderly people, those with health conditions and who lack housing may struggle to get the information and resources they need. One way to help is to make sure the message — and supplies like masks and air filters — are coming from community groups on the ground.

