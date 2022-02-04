2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Live updates

We're following the opening ceremony today for the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium.

How to watch: The Games are officially underway. Follow live updates below. You can watch on NBC and Peacock, which will also offer an “enhanced primetime presentation” tonight.

Team USA: The U.S. delegation — the largest at these Games — entered the stadium in their classically cool new suits led by flagbearers John Shuster and Brittany Bowe.

Russia competes under the ROC label: Here's why. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the ceremony's highest-profile guest. Putin will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first face-to-face meeting in almost two years.

New events: This year's games will include seven new events in snowboarding, bobsled and skiing.

— The NPR Olympics live blog team

(Emma Bowman, Bill Chappell, Nell Clark, Dana Farrington, Emily Feng, Chris Hopkins, Merrit Kennedy, Russell Lewis, Carol Ritchie, Rina Torchinsky, Rachel Treisman)