LIVE UPDATES

2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Live updates

OLY-2022-BEIJING-OPENING
Jewel Samad
/
AFP via Getty Images
Performers dance in a pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, on Thursday.

We're following the opening ceremony today for the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium.

How to watch: The Games are officially underway. Follow live updates below. You can watch on NBC and Peacock, which will also offer an “enhanced primetime presentation” tonight.

Team USA: The U.S. delegation — the largest at these Games — entered the stadium in their classically cool new suits led by flagbearers John Shuster and Brittany Bowe.

Russia competes under the ROC label: Here's why. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the ceremony's highest-profile guest. Putin will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, their first face-to-face meeting in almost two years.

New events: This year's games will include seven new events in snowboarding, bobsled and skiing.

— The NPR Olympics live blog team
(Emma Bowman, Bill Chappell, Nell Clark, Dana Farrington, Emily Feng, Chris Hopkins, Merrit Kennedy, Russell Lewis, Carol Ritchie, Rina Torchinsky, Rachel Treisman)