War in Ukraine live updates: Zelenskyy makes an impassioned plea to Congress for more help

Ukraine's capital was hit with more Russian airstrikes overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal for more military aid as he addressed U.S. House and Senate members this morning. Also, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says an "irreversible" Russian withdrawal from Ukraine must be in place before sanctions are lifted.

Here's what we're following today:

The standard for lifting sanctions: Blinken tells Morning Edition that merely halting the invasion of Ukraine may not be enough for Russia to gain relief from Western economic sanctions.

The damages in Ukraine: The country has suffered half a trillion dollars' worth of damage so far since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Russian TV protester: The Russian journalist who held up an anti-war sign on the Russian evening news says she fears for her safety but is staying put.

