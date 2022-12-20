LIVE: Zelenskyy tells Congress that Ukraine will "never surrender" during a special joint meeting
The Ukrainian president is meeting with his U.S. counterpart at the White House today and will address Congress in a special joint meeting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Zelenskyy's visit is aimed at underscoring U.S. support as Russia's war drags on. It's his trip trip outside Ukraine since Russia launched its attack in February.
Here's what we're following:
- The administration announced nearly $2 billion in new security aid to Ukraine, including a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery.
- Lawmakers are also preparing to vote on an omnibus spending bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.
- In a joint press conference, Zelenskyy said the aid was "a key humanitarian issue, a survival issue" with Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure as winter temperatures continue to drop.