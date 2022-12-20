LIVE: Zelenskyy tells Congress that Ukraine will "never surrender" during a special joint meeting

Published December 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST
President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Addresses Congress
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images North America
Members of Congress hold up a Ukrainian flag as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The Ukrainian president is meeting with his U.S. counterpart at the White House today and will address Congress in a special joint meeting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zelenskyy's visit is aimed at underscoring U.S. support as Russia's war drags on. It's his trip trip outside Ukraine since Russia launched its attack in February.

Here's what we're following: