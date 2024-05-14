Rebecca Rosman

Accessibility links
Tuesday

Small but mighty Nimble becomes first mixed-breed dog to win Westminster agility title

Cynthia Hornor poses with Nimble, the first mixed-breed dog ever to win the Westminster Kennel Club dog show's agility competition, in New York on Monday. Jennifer Peltz/AP hide caption

Jennifer Peltz/AP

Animals

The border collie-papillon mix got a round of "app-paws" for her surprise win after finishing the race in under 30 seconds. She is the first mixed-breed and first 12-inch dog to win the competition.

Monday

Georgian president vetoes 'foreign agents' bill that has caused widespread protests

Protesters rally against the controversial "foreign influence" bill on Tuesday in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital. Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP via Getty Images

Europe

Georgia's ruling party appears to have the votes to override the veto. Supporters say the law is about preventing outside influence. Critics say it's modeled on a Russian law to clamp down on dissent.

