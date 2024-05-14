Rebecca Rosman

Cynthia Hornor poses with Nimble, the first mixed-breed dog ever to win the Westminster Kennel Club dog show's agility competition, in New York on Monday.
Jennifer Peltz/AP
May 14, 2024 • The border collie-papillon mix got a round of "app-paws" for her surprise win after finishing the race in under 30 seconds. She is the first mixed-breed and first 12-inch dog to win the competition.
Protesters rally against the controversial "foreign influence" bill on Tuesday in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.
Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP via Getty Images
May 13, 2024 • Georgia's ruling party appears to have the votes to override the veto. Supporters say the law is about preventing outside influence. Critics say it's modeled on a Russian law to clamp down on dissent.