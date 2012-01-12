Accessibility links
Rachel Martin is the host of Wild Card.
Rachel Martin

Zara Israel/NPR
Zara Israel/NPR

Rachel Martin is the co-creator and host of the podcast Wild Card, an interview game show about life's biggest questions. She invites notable guests to play a card game that lets them open up about the memories, insights, and beliefs that have shaped their lives.

Martin spent six years as a host of Morning Edition, and was the founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. She previously hosted Weekend Edition Sunday.

She served as National Security Correspondent for NPR, where she covered both defense and intelligence issues, and also worked as a NPR foreign correspondent, where she covered the London terrorist attacks, issues surrounding immigration and shifting cultural identities in Europe.

Martin worked extensively in Afghanistan, covering the reconstruction effort after the U.S. invasion and the country's first democratic presidential election. She also reported from Iraq, where she covered U.S. military operations and the strategic alliance between Sunni sheiks and the U.S. military in Anbar province. She traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2015 to report on women's rights, and in 2022, she reported from Ukraine's border with Belarus in the leadup to the Russian war.

Martin was part of the team that launched NPR's experimental morning news show, The Bryant Park Project, a live two-hour daily multimedia program that she co-hosted with Alison Stewart and Mike Pesca.

Martin also previously served as NPR's religion correspondent. Her piece on Islam in America was awarded "Best Radio Feature" by the Religion News Writers Association in 2007. In 2011, her story on racial discrimination in Hollywood won a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists and her series on the effects of the opioid epidemic on children won a Gracie award in 2019.

She started her career at public radio station KQED in San Francisco as a producer and reporter.

She holds an undergraduate degree in political science and an honorary doctorate from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and a Master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University.

She lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband, two sons and dog named Lola F. Bear, Esq.

Tuesday

Culture

First-time director Chris Pine draws a Wild Card and answers a big question

Actor and first-time director Chris Pine joins NPR's Rachel Martin to draw a card from the Wild Card deck.

Monday

The sexy sex is back in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Netflix

Netflix

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

The Netflix series Bridgerton is back, as gossipy and over-the-top as ever. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her crush on childhood best friend Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) take center-stage. When Penelope is determined to find a husband, Colin wants to help her and they start spending extra time together. But where will this lead? Well, you know the answer to that. It's all about the journey, and the clothes, and the nudity, and obviously, the Queen's hair.

Sunday

Thursday

The lesson Chris Pine learned after his new film was 'obliterated' by critics
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Wild Card with Rachel Martin

The lesson Chris Pine learned after his new film was 'obliterated' by critics

Chris Pine says his directorial debut, Poolman, got "obliterated" by critics. But the Star Trek and Wonder Woman star tells Rachel that the experience helped him reevaluate his desire for perfection. Chris also debates predestination with Rachel, reflects on the struggle to feel awe and discusses his recurring childhood dreams of having tea with an elf in a tree.

Tuesday

Perspective

Culture

Issa Rae still thinks about the Paris trip she didn't take

Writer and actor Issa Rae draws from the Wild Card deck and tells us about the guiding belief that helps her make sense of the world.

Thursday

Issa Rae on the belief that gets her through 'stupid mistakes and bad decisions'

Actor Issa Rae Tyren Redd

Tyren Redd

Wild Card with Rachel Martin

Issa Rae on the belief that gets her through 'stupid mistakes and bad decisions'

Last year, Issa Rae was in three Oscar-nominated movies (Barbie, American Fiction and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and she also won a Peabody. Despite her success, the Insecure creator tells Rachel there have been forks in the road that still keep her up at night. Issa explains why she loves writing from a place of fear, and connects with Rachel over the way they keep lost loved ones close.

Tuesday

Culture

Comedian Jenny Slate on destiny and being a 'terminal optimist'

On NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, comedian Jenny Slate talks about whether she believes in destiny and why she chooses to be a "terminal optimist."

Wednesday

Why Jenny Slate sometimes feels like a 'terminal optimist'
NPR

Wild Card with Rachel Martin

Why Jenny Slate sometimes feels like a 'terminal optimist'

Welcome to Wild Card with Rachel Martin. In this first episode, Rachel talks to Jenny Slate, known for her roles in Obvious Child, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Parks and Recreation. Jenny opens up about whether fate brought her to her husband, what she's sacrificed for motherhood and what's so special about margarine and white bread sandwiches.

Sunday

Sunday

It's weird to be a grown-up orphan. It forced my siblings and me to reckon with faith

This is me with my parents at my grad school graduation in the Spring of 2004. Rachel Martin

Rachel Martin

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

It's weird to be a grown-up orphan. It forced my siblings and me to reckon with faith

After my parents died, it felt like I had been robbed. I sat down with my brother and sister to talk about how losing our mom and dad made us think about religion and our own spirituality.

Friday

Culture

Picking out a Christmas tree for this mom and son is a literal race against the clock

In a nod to fond family traditions, a mother and son in upstate New York literally race to pick out a Christmas tree each year.

Wednesday

Culture

Deciphering a mother's secret Christmas code

A woman talks about how she and her siblings cracked a secret code their mother came up with to prevent them from figuring out the gifts left for them under the Christmas tree.

Monday

Culture

N.J. family reads messages they wrote to themselves years ago as holiday tradition

A family in New Jersey observes the holidays by reading messages they wrote to themselves years ago, reminding them of how they celebrated the holidays in years past.

Sunday

He felt 'creatively dead.' Then he harnessed the power of boredom

Hrishikesh Hirway says the cause of his writer's block was a "whirlpool of self judgment." Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for VOX Media

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for VOX Media

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

He felt 'creatively dead.' Then he harnessed the power of boredom

Hrishikesh Hirway says the cause of his writer's block was a "whirlpool of self judgment."

Sunday

Rick Rubin on taking communion with Johnny Cash and not rushing creativity

Rick Rubin says he feels like there is some creative energy behind the universe. Frazer Harrison

Frazer Harrison

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

Rick Rubin on taking communion with Johnny Cash and not rushing creativity

Rick Rubin could have written about the music industry and insider stories. Instead, he spent eight years writing what is basically a spiritual text about making something meaningful.

Sunday

This Palestinian American professor leans on his Quaker faith during conflict

Sa'ed Atshan says his commitment to pacifism and Quakerism is a spiritual anchoring in his life. Swarthmore College

Swarthmore College

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

This Palestinian American professor leans on his Quaker faith during conflict

Here's how one professor holds on to the pacifism and silent meditation espoused by Quakers when the world feels like it's on fire.

Sunday

Religion

Patrick Stewart says his time on 'Star Trek' felt like a ministry

Legendary actor Patrick Stewart talks about his time on Star Trek and the supernatural experiences that have shaped his spirituality.

Sunday

How do you make peace with your shortcomings? This man has an answer

Duncan Trussell says there is value in transcendent experiences. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

How do you make peace with your shortcomings? This man has an answer

Comedian Duncan Trussell speaks on the value of transcendent experiences and how he thinks about life after death.

Sunday

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on religion, music — and the Dolly Parton song he dislikes

Jeff Tweedy says he thinks in "song shapes." Sammy Tweedy

Sammy Tweedy

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on religion, music — and the Dolly Parton song he dislikes

Jeff Tweedy's new book is his tribute to the songs and songwriters that inspired him to start making music in the first place — and then to keep doing it for a long time.

Tuesday

Music Interviews

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy honors the songs that have shaped his life in new memoir

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Wilco lead singer Jeff Tweedy about his new memoir World Within A Song and how he has found meaning through his favorite music.

Sunday

This psychedelics researcher approached his death with calm and curiosity

Roland Griffiths' research showed how psychedelics can alleviate depression in people with terminal diseases. Andre Chung/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Andre Chung/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

This psychedelics researcher approached his death with calm and curiosity

Roland Griffiths spent the later stage of his career exploring the ways that psychedelic drugs, specifically psilocybin, could help patients with depression, addiction issues and even terminal cancer.

Sunday

He chose to honor his mom's life with a psychedelic cartoon

Duncan Trussell and his mom, as imagined in the show The Midnight Gospel. Netflix

Netflix

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

He chose to honor his mom's life with a psychedelic cartoon

Duncan Trussell turned real-life conversations about the biggest existential questions into a wacky yet genius animated show.

Sunday

His call for empathy has made this Jewish studies professor feel isolated

Students from Hunter College chant and hold up signs during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the entrance of their campus in New York earlier this month. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Enlighten Me with Rachel Martin

His call for empathy has made this Jewish studies professor feel isolated

A professor of Jewish history at UCLA has tried to stake out some middle ground, where Jews and Palestinians on campus could safely stand and grieve for one another.

Sunday

Religion

Patrick Stewart says his time on 'Star Trek' felt like a ministry

Legendary actor Patrick Stewart talks about his time on Star Trek and supernatural experiences that have shaped his spirituality.

