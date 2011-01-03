Accessibility links
Elizabeth Blair Elizabeth Blair is a Correspondent for NPR's Culture Desk
Correspondent, Culture Desk

Elizabeth Blair is a Cultural Trends Correspondent for NPR.

Blair has reported on a range of topics from arts funding to the MeToo movement. She has profiled renowned artists such as Yayoi Kusama and Mikhail Baryshnikov, explored how old women are represented in fairy tales, and reported the origins of the children's classic Curious George. Among her all-time favorite interviews are actors Octavia Spencer and Andy Serkis, comedians Bill Burr and Hari Kondabolu, the rapper K'Naan, and Cookie Monster (in character).

Blair has overseen several, large-scale series including The NPR 100, which explored landmark musical works of the 20th Century, and In Character, which probed the origins of iconic American fictional characters. Along with her colleagues on the Arts Desk and at NPR Music, Blair curated American Anthem, a major series exploring the origins of songs that uplift, rouse, and unite people around a common theme.

Blair's work has received several honors, including two Peabody Awards and a Gracie. She previously lived in Paris, France, where she co-produced Le Jazz Club From Paris with Dee Dee Bridgewater, and the monthly magazine Postcard From Paris.

Wednesday

The MacArthur Foundation wants bold solutions to big problems — the prize is $100M

In 2017, Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee became the first winners of 100&Change for their work with children in the Middle East. Above, Elmo learns how to fly a kite at Azraq Camp, Jordan. Ryan Donnell/Sesame Workshop hide caption

Ryan Donnell/Sesame Workshop

Culture

The MacArthur Foundation is looking for ideas that would solve one of the biggest global challenges. The winning proposal will receive $100 million.

Thursday

A WWII story by The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling is published for the first time

Rod with his father Sam Serling c. 1943. Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling hide caption

Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling

Culture

Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling was a paratrooper during WWII. After the war, he wrote a short story inspired by the experience. It's now being published for the first time in The Strand.

Tuesday

PEN America ceremony canceled due to protest, Tony Kushner will donate prize money

Playwright Ayad Akhtar on stage at the 2023 PEN America Literary Awards in his role as then-president of the organization. Beowulf Sheehan/PEN America hide caption

Beowulf Sheehan/PEN America

Book News & Features

PEN America has canceled its annual literary awards ceremony after nearly half of the authors nominated withdrew in protest over the organization's response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Tuesday

50 years ago, 'Come and Get Your Love' put Native culture on the bandstand

Founded by brothers Pat and Lolly Vegas, Redbone scored a Top 5 hit in 1974 with "Come and Get Your Love," launching their Indigenous style and influences into the pop conversation. Sandy Speiser/Courtesy of Sony Legacy hide caption

Sandy Speiser/Courtesy of Sony Legacy

Music Features

Redbone's hit cracked the Billboard Top 5 this month in 1974. It was a first for a band with all Native and Mexican American members — but the song itself had a quietly political message, too.

Tuesday

One of these novelists will receive the $150K Carol Shields Prize

Here's the shortlist of authors for the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction. The winner will be announced in Toronto on May 13th. McClelland & Stewart/Random House/Doubleday Canada/SJP Lit hide caption

McClelland & Stewart/Random House/Doubleday Canada/SJP Lit

Culture

The shortlist for the Carol Shields Prize was announced Tuesday morning. The award recognizes "creativity and excellence in fiction by women and non-binary writers in Canada and the United States."

Tuesday

Obituaries

Remembering musician Casey Benjamin of the Robert Glasper Experiment, dead at 45

The saxophonist best known for his work as part of the Grammy Award-winning Robert Glasper Experiment was 45.

Wednesday

As theaters scramble to reach new audiences, three get $1 million each

Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Conn., celebrated leaving its home of nearly 60 years with a community parade on Oct. 15, 2022. "The entire city is now our stage," said artistic director Jacob Padrón. Lotta Studio/Long Wharf Theatre hide caption

Lotta Studio/Long Wharf Theatre

Theater

The Mellon Foundation announced grants of $1 million to three theaters: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Long Wharf in New Haven and Portland Center Stage.

Monday

Kevin Hart takes home his Mark Twain Prize for American humor

Kevin Hart received the 25th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 24th, 2024. The Kennedy Center hide caption

The Kennedy Center

Pop Culture

Kevin Hart received the 25th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center Sunday night. Fellow comedians Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Chelsea Handler were there to roast him.

Tuesday

92NY, a historic cultural center, turns 150 — grappling with today's Israel-Hamas war

The 92nd Street Y, New York is celebrating its 150th anniversary. As a Jewish cultural institution, it's also facing criticism related to the Israel-Hamas war. 92NY hide caption

92NY

Culture

The 92nd Street Y, New York was originally founded to help Jewish immigrants assimilate. Today, 92NY is a cultural force for all. But its response to the Israel-Hamas war has been divisive.

Wednesday

The first Black pilot of a commercial airline has died at 89

American Airlines has announced the passing of Capt. David E. Harris. In 1964, Harris became the first Black pilot of a commercial airline when American hired him. American Airlines hide caption

American Airlines

Obituaries

David E. Harris became the first Black pilot to fly for a commercial airline when American Airlines hired him in 1964. Announcing Capt. Harris' death, American's CEO called him a "trailblazer."

Friday

When celebrities show up to protest, the media follows — but so does the backlash

Alyssa Milano says that celebrity activism is at its best "when we are able to hand over the microphone" to the "incredible heroes" doing activism work day to day. She's pictured above in July 2018 at a protest following President Trump's meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin. A longtime activist, Milano says it's impossible to avoid "the vitriol," especially when talking about the Middle East. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Andrew Harnik/AP

Culture

The Middle East crisis has sharply divided Hollywood. Celebrities who've spoken out have lost jobs and been harassed. But there's a long history of celebrities lending their voices to bigger causes.

Tuesday

SZA, Doja Cat songs now also being removed on TikTok

Grammy winner SZA performs onstage at Spotify's Night of Music party at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022. SZA's Kill Bill is among the new round of songs to be removed from TikTok. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify hide caption

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify

Music

TikTok and Universal Music Group still haven't come to an agreement about artists' compensation and AI-generated recordings. Now TikTok must start removing songs from UMPG, Universal's publishing arm.

Thursday

The 'food' you see on-screen often isn't real food. Not so, in 'The Taste of Things'

A 19th century taste test. Carole Bethuel/IFC Films hide caption

Carole Bethuel/IFC Films

Culture

Food stylists will sometimes swap glue for milk and coat meat with motor oil. But on the set of The Taste of Things, the meals were real — and the actors kept eating after the director yelled "Cut!"

Friday

Books

Maurice Sendak delights children with new book, 12 years after his death

Maurice Sendak's previously unpublished Ten Little Rabbits was released this week. On a visit to the late writer's home, we learned he whistled while he worked. (Story aired on ATC on 2/6/24.)

Thursday

Wednesday

How the art world excludes you and what you can do about it

In her new book Get the Picture, journalist Bianca Bosker explores why connecting with art sometimes feels harder than it has to be. Above, a visitor takes in paintings at The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London in 2010. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images hide caption

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Author Interviews

First of all, can we stop using the word "liminal"? Bianca Bosker spent five years doing in-depth research for Get the Picture — an irreverent book about "strategic snobbery" in the art world.

Tuesday

HarperCollins Publishers

Book News & Features

The late author-illustrator, creator of Pierre and Where the Wild Things Are, loved whistling, Mozart, and Mickey Mouse curios. His trademark whimsy can be found in the new book Ten Little Rabbits.

Thursday

TikTok removes music from UMG artists, including Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo performs in concert during a taping of the "Austin City Limits" TV show at ACL Live on Oct. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Amy Harris/Invision/AP hide caption

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Music

TikTok has removed all Universal Music Group music from its platform, according to a spokesperson for the company. UMG argues, among other things, that TikTok is not compensating its artists fairly.

Tuesday

The arts span every facet of life – the White House just hosted a summit about it

Policy makers, arts advocates, community leaders and artists attended "Healing, Bridging, Thriving," the first-ever White House summit on arts and culture in Washington, D.C. Shutterstock on behalf of the NEA hide caption

Shutterstock on behalf of the NEA

Culture

To support President Biden's "whole-of-government approach to the arts," officials from different agencies, arts advocates and artists came together for a summit called "Healing, Bridging, Thriving."

Thursday

Culture

Fellow standups come to Jo Koy's defense after Golden Globes

By most accounts of this week's Golden Globes, Jo Koy bombed. But fellow stand up comedians like Steve Martin, Michael Che, Kevin Hart and Whoopi Goldberg are coming to his defense.

Tuesday

