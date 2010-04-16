Uri Berliner

Canada's Vasek Pospisil is a co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, a players advocacy group. He says problems with tennis balls used on tour are linked to wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries among players.
Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant was scheduled to be shuttered in 2025. But California Governor Gavin Newsom now wants to expand its lifespan.
Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
hide caption
toggle caption
Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Mat Pergens just wants "four walls and a roof that I can afford" for himself, his wife, his 6-year-old daughter and his baby on the way. But even that modest of a dream is out of reach these days.
Zac Visco for NPR
hide caption
Sam talks to Kim Tran, an anti-racist author and consultant, about her article in Harper's Bazaar on how the diversity, equity and inclusion industry has strayed from its movement roots. Plus, what's an NFT? And why are people buying them? And what are they again? Sam breaks it all down with tech reporters Bobby Allyn and Erin Griffith to explain the phenomenon of the non-fungible token — and whether it can last.
Is 'Diversity And Inclusion' Far From Its Roots? And What's An NFT?
A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The digital currency's meteoric rise has minted millionaires and energized true believers around the world.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
hide caption
Two million Americans have started freelancing in the past 12 months, according to a new study from Upwork, a freelance job platform. And that has increased the proportion of the workforce that performs freelance work to 36%.
Ada Yokota/Getty Images
hide caption