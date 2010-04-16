Accessibility links
Uri Berliner
Sunday

Tennis balls are causing arm injuries, top players say. Now, a review is underway

Canada's Vasek Pospisil is a co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, a players advocacy group. He says problems with tennis balls used on tour are linked to wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries among players.

Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images

Sports

Tennis balls are causing arm injuries, top players say. Now, a review is underway

Professional tennis players are increasingly vocal in claims that the lack of consistency in balls used in tournaments is linked to elbow and wrist injuries.

Tuesday

Inflation won't win Thanksgiving: Here's NPR's plan to help you save on a meal

Due to high inflation this year, NPR's Business desk shares cheaper dishes to substitute for Thanksgiving stables.

Maansi Srivastava/NPR

America In The Grip Of Inflation

Inflation won't win Thanksgiving: Here's NPR's plan to help you save on a meal

Turkey, stuffing, pie — it's all way more expensive this year. But you don't have to let inflation spoil your meal, if you're willing to get creative.

Inflation won't win Thanksgiving: Here's NPR's plan to help you save on a meal

Thursday

Economy

Mortgage rates are now above 7% on average nationally

It's harder to afford a home than it's been in decades as a steep run-up in prices, both during the pandemic and interest rates now, hit buyers from both sides.

Mortgage rates are now above 7% on average nationally

Tuesday

Pop Culture

Adidas cuts ties with Ye after he made anti-Semitic comments

Following pressure, Adidas cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made anti-Semitic comments.

Adidas cuts ties with Ye after he made anti-Semitic comments

Tuesday

Why even environmentalists are supporting nuclear power today

The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant was scheduled to be shuttered in 2025. But California Governor Gavin Newsom now wants to expand its lifespan.

Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Energy

Why even environmentalists are supporting nuclear power today

Environmentalists advocating for nuclear power have led a push to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon, California's last nuclear power plant. Japan and Germany consider similar extensions.

Friday

Europe

Encore: A toy monkey that escaped Nazi Germany and reunited a family

The father of NPR's Uri Berliner packed a stuffed monkey when he fled the Nazis as a child. He kept the toy for decades before donating it to a museum, an act that led to a remarkable discovery.

Encore: A toy monkey that escaped Nazi Germany and reunited a family

Wednesday

National

A Shortage On Starter Homes Is Keeping Many Young Americans From Owning A House

For generations, Americans have built wealth by purchase a no-frills starter home. But these entry level homes have become scarce and it's preventing many young people from becoming homeowners.

A Shortage On Starter Homes Is Keeping Many Young Americans From Owning A House

Saturday

The Housing Shortage Is Significant. It's Acute For Small, Entry-Level Homes

Mat Pergens just wants "four walls and a roof that I can afford" for himself, his wife, his 6-year-old daughter and his baby on the way. But even that modest of a dream is out of reach these days.

Zac Visco for NPR

Business

The Housing Shortage Is Significant. It's Acute For Small, Entry-Level Homes

The American dream of owning a small home with a backyard is being put on hold. In 1982, 40% of houses built were entry-level homes. By 2019, the annual share had fallen to 7%.

The Housing Shortage Is Significant. It's Acute For Small, Entry-Level Homes

Wednesday

Business

Standoff Between Farmers And Tractor Makers Intensifies Over Repair Issues

Some farmers are in a bruising battle with John Deere and other tractor makers over what they are allowed to repair on the equipment they own.

Standoff Between Farmers And Tractor Makers Intensifies Over Repair Issues

Tuesday

The Human Cost of Family Separation

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives along the fence at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP

It's Been a Minute

The Human Cost of Family Separation

It's been a few years now since President Trump adopted (and then later reversed) his administration's zero-tolerance policy that separated parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. But what's happened to those families since? And what is President Biden doing now to help? Sam talks to Aura Bogado, senior investigative reporter and producer at Reveal, about how family separation, which has reaches back to the Obama administration, has affected a system that Aura says is not quite broken... but is unjust.

The Human Cost of Family Separation

Friday

Is 'Diversity And Inclusion' Far From Its Roots? And What's An NFT?
Ada daSilva/Getty Images

It's Been a Minute

Is 'Diversity And Inclusion' Far From Its Roots? And What's An NFT?

Sam talks to Kim Tran, an anti-racist author and consultant, about her article in Harper's Bazaar on how the diversity, equity and inclusion industry has strayed from its movement roots. Plus, what's an NFT? And why are people buying them? And what are they again? Sam breaks it all down with tech reporters Bobby Allyn and Erin Griffith to explain the phenomenon of the non-fungible token — and whether it can last.

Is 'Diversity And Inclusion' Far From Its Roots? And What's An NFT?

Tuesday

Bitcoin: Mother Of All Bubbles, Or Revolutionary Breakthrough

A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The digital currency's meteoric rise has minted millionaires and energized true believers around the world.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Analysis

Your Money

Bitcoin: Mother Of All Bubbles, Or Revolutionary Breakthrough

From 21st century carmaker Tesla to 170-year-old life insurer MassMutual. From banks to the auction house Christie's. They have all opened their doors to cryptocurrency, bringing it to the mainstream.

Bitcoin: Mother Of All Bubbles, Or Revolutionary Breakthrough

Saturday

Business

The Latest In The GameStop Wall Street Stock Battle

GameStop share prices surged again yesterday, after the trading app Robinhood allowed limited buys of heavily shorted stocks. It's the latest in a week where on-line traders freaked out Wall Street.

The Latest In The GameStop Wall Street Stock Battle

Friday

The NPR Politics Podcast

Exclusive: GOP Strategists Blame Trump For Georgia Senate Losses

Republican strategists close to Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue's failed Senate campaigns tell WABE's Emma Hurt that former President Trump's interference made it hard to win January's runoff elections in Georgia.

Exclusive: GOP Strategists Blame Trump For Georgia Senate Losses

Wednesday

Should The Government Pay People To Get Vaccinated? Some Economists Think So

Skepticism about COVID-19 vaccinations has prompted suggestions that the government should pay people to get the shots. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/AP

The Coronavirus Crisis

Should The Government Pay People To Get Vaccinated? Some Economists Think So

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country will likely need a vaccination level of between 70% and 90% to reach herd immunity. Right now, that math doesn't quite add up.

Should The Government Pay People To Get Vaccinated? Some Economists Think So

Tuesday

Health

Should People Be Compensated For Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine?

With so many people wary of the COVID-19 vaccinations, should the government pay people to get the shots? Some economists and politicians think it might be necessary. Others say it could backfire.

Should People Be Compensated For Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine?

Sunday

You Want To Move? Some Cities Will Pay You $10,000 To Relocate

Jaleesa Garland, a newcomer to Tulsa, Okla., after being accepted into the Tulsa Remote program.

September Dawn Bottoms for NPR

Business

You Want To Move? Some Cities Will Pay You $10,000 To Relocate

Some cities and regions in the heartland want to bring energy and vitality to their towns by attracting dynamic workers. The programs are getting a lot of attention during the pandemic.

You Want To Move? Some Cities Will Pay You $10,000 To Relocate

Tuesday

National

Some Cities In America's Heartland Offer To Pay Remote Workers For Moving There

Some cities and regions in the U.S. heartland are offering thousands of dollars to remote workers willing to move there. Interest in these programs has picked up during the pandemic.

Some Cities In America's Heartland Offer To Pay Remote Workers For Moving There

Wednesday

Forgive Me, For I Have Sinned ... Against The English Language

Belittled and unloved, corporate jargon endures, even thrives.

Kaz Fantone/NPR

Analysis

Business

Forgive Me, For I Have Sinned ... Against The English Language

Corporate jargon endures, even thrives. I'll loop you in. Deep dive. Best practice. Moving forward. The use of such phrases can often be tied to where people stand in a social hierarchy.

Forgive Me, For I Have Sinned ... Against The English Language

Tuesday

National

Why Corporate Jargon Never Seems To Go Away

Corporate gobbledygook is widely ridiculed. But it's pervasive in the American workplace and never goes away. There's new research into who uses jargon and why.

Why Corporate Jargon Never Seems To Go Away

Wednesday

Jobs In The Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever

Two million Americans have started freelancing in the past 12 months, according to a new study from Upwork, a freelance job platform. And that has increased the proportion of the workforce that performs freelance work to 36%.

Ada Yokota/Getty Images

The Coronavirus Crisis

Jobs In The Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever

Before the coronavirus hit, many workers chose freelance or contract jobs because they preferred the flexibility and variety it offered. But now millions are turning to freelancing out of necessity.

Jobs In The Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever

Tuesday

Business

Freelance Economy Expands During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The pandemic has put some workplace trends into overdrive. Some employers are converting full-time jobs into freelance positions. In some white-collar occupations, freelancing may become the norm.

Freelance Economy Expands During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Wednesday

'Nothing Feels Tangible': Virtual Is New Reality For Grads Starting New Jobs

Golden Daka participated in many events at Morehouse College, but the pandemic prevented him from giving his commencement speech as class valedictorian.

Ross Gordon

Coronavirus Updates

'Nothing Feels Tangible': Virtual Is New Reality For Grads Starting New Jobs

Postings for entry-level positions popular with new college grads fell by 73%, compared with before COVID-19 hit. And for those in the class of 2020 who have landed jobs, it's been a strange journey.

'Nothing Feels Tangible': Virtual Is New Reality For Grads Starting New Jobs

Friday

Economy

Members Of The Class Of 2020 Face A Brutal Job Market

New college graduates fortunate enough to land jobs during the pandemic begin their careers under bizarre circumstances — they often haven't met their bosses and coworkers in person.

Members Of The Class Of 2020 Face A Brutal Job Market

