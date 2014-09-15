Accessibility links
Larry Kaplow edits the work of NPR's correspondents in the Middle East and helps direct coverage about the region.
Wanyu Zhang/NPR
Wanyu Zhang/NPR

Editor, International Desk

Larry Kaplow edits the work of NPR's correspondents in the Middle East and helps direct coverage about the region. That has included NPR's work on the Syrian civil war, the Trump administration's reduction in refugee admissions, the Iran nuclear deal, the US-backed fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.

He has been at NPR since 2013, starting as an overnight news editor. He moved to the International Desk in 2014. He won NPR's Newcomer Award and was part of teams that won an Overseas Press Club Award and an NPR Content Excellence Award.

Prior to joining NPR, Kaplow reported from the Middle East for 12 years. He was the Cox Newspapers' Mideast correspondent from 1997 to 2003, reporting from Jerusalem during the Second Intifada as well as from Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon. He did reporting stints on the NATO campaign in Kosovo and the toppling of Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

He moved to Baghdad just before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. He covered the invasion, the fall of the regime and continued reporting from Iraq for Cox Newspapers and eventually Newsweek until late 2009. In 2010, he returned to Iraq to help report an episode of This American Life.

He was part of a team that won the top prize from the Military Reporters and Editors Association for stories about failures in the US system for compensating Iraqi war victims.

He was a freelance reporter in Mexico City from 2011 to 2013. He also reported from Guatemala on the efforts to prosecute soldiers responsible for a massacre in the 1980s.

Before reporting abroad, Kaplow worked at The Palm Beach Post and The Bradenton Herald in Florida, covering courts, schools, and state government. He graduated from Duke University and was in the Peace Corps in Guatemala.

Sunday

Israel is trying to regain full control of its territory following Hamas attack

Israeli soldiers are shown taking cover in Sderot on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

World

Israel is trying to regain full control of its territory following Hamas attack

Israel's military said it is still fighting Hamas militants in southern Israel after they broke through the Gaza border to launch an unprecedented wave of attacks. Israel responded with air strikes.

Saturday

All-out war: Israel pounds Gaza after militants infiltrate in a large-scale attack

An Israeli airstrike on buildings in Gaza City turns the sky bright with fire and smoke, after a day in which a surprise large-scale attack by Palestinian militants left at least 250 Israelis dead. More than 230 Palestinians have been killed. Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Middle East

All-out war: Israel pounds Gaza after militants infiltrate in a large-scale attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to exact an "immense price from the enemy" after Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip used paragliders and other means to infiltrate Israel.

All-out war: Israel pounds Gaza after militants infiltrate in a large-scale attack

Monday

Iran frees Americans in a swap, gets access to oil money, release of Iranians in U.S.

Siamak Namazi (second left) and Morad Tahbaz (right) are welcomed after disembarking from a Qatari jet on their arrival at the Doha International Airport on Monday. Karim Jaafar / AFP/via Getty Images

World

Iran frees Americans in a swap, gets access to oil money, release of Iranians in U.S.

It's the latest in what has been decades of prisoner swaps between the two countries. The Americans include Siamak Namazi, held since 2015, and Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi, both detained in 2018.

Thursday

Friday

Tuesday

Before the U.S. rolled into Baghdad 20 years ago, Iraqis warned us what would happen

U.S. Marines take up positions in the area around the Palestine hotel in the center of Baghdad, April 9, 2003. Sean Smith/Getty Images

Analysis

World

Before the U.S. rolled into Baghdad 20 years ago, Iraqis warned us what would happen

When the U.S. invasion of Iraq began, NPR's Mideast editor Larry Kaplow was a reporter in Baghdad. Looking back now, he writes that the signs and warnings of the chaos to come were all too clear then.

Sunday

3 takeaways 20 years after the invasion of Iraq

U.S. Marine Maj. Bull Gurfein pulls down a poster of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on March 21, 2003, a day after the start of the U.S. invasion, in Safwan, Iraq. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Middle East

3 takeaways 20 years after the invasion of Iraq

Two decades ago, then-President George W. Bush announced the start of combat operations in Iraq. The bloody occupation that followed lasted longer and cost more in lives and money than anyone guessed.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Israeli raid leaves 11 dead and 100 wounded, Palestinians say, as violence rises

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Feb. 22. The raid left scores of people hurt and killed 10 Palestinians. Israel's military says it suffered no casualties. Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

Middle East

Israeli raid leaves 11 dead and 100 wounded, Palestinians say, as violence rises

The Israeli military says it was targeting a militant group in the West Bank called the Lion's Den. So far this year, at least 55 Palestinians — including civilians — have been killed.

Saturday

Here's what is driving the latest spiral of Israeli-Palestinian violence

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday. Majdi Mohammed/AP

World

Here's what is driving the latest spiral of Israeli-Palestinian violence

A 10-month military crackdown, a half-century occupation, increasing Palestinian militancy and a far-right Israeli government could impact the chances for more violence.

Here's what is driving the latest spiral of Israeli-Palestinian violence

Wednesday

Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment

Baquer Namazi, one of four U.S. citizens whose freedom Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, speaks to the press upon his arrival to the Omani capital Muscat on Oct. 5, 2022 following his release. -/AFP via Getty Images

World

Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment

The former U.N. official had been arrested after going to Iran to try to free his son - who remains held there.

Tuesday

Biden's Middle East trip aims to shore up a relatively calm moment in the region

President Biden's visit to the Middle East will start in Israel on Wednesday. Then he will go to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet the Palestinian leadership. From there, he'll attend a regional Arab summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he'll meet leaders of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt. Evan Vucci/AP

Middle East

Biden's Middle East trip aims to shore up a relatively calm moment in the region

In his visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, President Biden will aim to keep the oil flowing and lock in progress on the Middle East's simmering conflicts.

Sunday

Much has changed for the Iran nuclear deal. These are 4 things to know as talks resume

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, left, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian pictured meeting in Tehran, on Tuesday. Grossi pressed for greater access in the Islamic Republic ahead of diplomatic talks restarting over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Vahid Salemi/AP

Analysis

World

Much has changed for the Iran nuclear deal. These are 4 things to know as talks resume

The deal provided Iran sanctions relief for limits on its nuclear program. But now there's new Iranian leadership and more uranium in their stockpile than when Trump abandoned the agreement.

Friday

Monday

Reviving The Iran Nuclear Deal: Here's What It Involves And Why It's Hard

A staff person removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with representatives of the United States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks in July 2015 in Vienna. Carlos Barria/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Analysis

World

Reviving The Iran Nuclear Deal: Here's What It Involves And Why It's Hard

Before the U.S. pulled out, the deal gave Iran money and gave the world assurances that Iran wasn't trying to build nuclear weapons.

Tuesday

Longtime Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat Dies Of Complications From COVID-19

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat seen at a 2014 press conference at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Amr Nabil/AP

Obituaries

Longtime Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat Dies Of Complications From COVID-19

Often the voice of the Palestinians in peace talks with Israel, Erekat's pursuit of peace through negotiation never prevailed. He was 65.

Longtime Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat Dies Of Complications From COVID-19

Friday

Sunday

Israel's 'Groundhog Day': Hold Elections. Call Another Vote. Repeat

Billboards show Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and rival candidate Benny Gantz in Bnei Brak, Israel, on Feb. 23. The sign in the foreground, for Netanyahu's Likud party, reads "Likud members, go out to vote, victory depends only on you." Oded Balilty/AP

World

Israel's 'Groundhog Day': Hold Elections. Call Another Vote. Repeat

After two failed tries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to win reelection on Monday. But don't be surprised if there's another inconclusive result.

Israel's 'Groundhog Day': Hold Elections. Call Another Vote. Repeat

Wednesday

Wednesday

White House Adviser: On Mideast Peace Plan, 'We Are Aiming For The Home Run'

Jason Greenblatt (left) and Jared Kushner attended a Middle East peace meeting in February in Warsaw, Poland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World

White House Adviser: On Mideast Peace Plan, 'We Are Aiming For The Home Run'

"We are aiming for a comprehensive solution," Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt tells NPR. "We're prepared to weather criticism from all sides."

White House Adviser: On Mideast Peace Plan, 'We Are Aiming For The Home Run'

Wednesday

What To Know About The Sudden Talk Of War With Iran

The USS Arlington, shown in December in Morehead City, N.C., has been sent to the Middle East to bolster an aircraft carrier force sent to counter alleged threats from Iran. MC3 Chris Roys/Navy Office of Information/AFP/Getty Images

Analysis

World

What To Know About The Sudden Talk Of War With Iran

The White House has talked as if conflict with Iran could soon erupt. U.S. officials said Wednesday another 5,000 military personnel might go to the region. Here's a look at the talk and the risks.

Friday

Analysis: Does Netanyahu's Win Maintain Status Quo Or Push Israel Further Right?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he addresses supporters at his Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv on election night early on Wednesday. Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Analysis

World

Analysis: Does Netanyahu's Win Maintain Status Quo Or Push Israel Further Right?

The Israeli prime minister's fourth consecutive term — fifth total — comes as he flirts with lightning-rod issues and hard-right and religious factions.

Saturday

Friday

