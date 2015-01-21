Accessibility links
Elissa Nadworny Elissa Nadworny is an NPR correspondent covering reproductive rights and abortion.
Elissa
Stories By

Elissa Nadworny

Elissa
Enlarge this image
Wanyu Zhang/NPR
Elissa
Wanyu Zhang/NPR

Elissa Nadworny

Correspondent, Reproductive Rights

Elissa Nadworny is an NPR correspondent covering reproductive rights and abortion.

She also regularly reports on international conflict, with a special focus on children and families. She has spent several months in Ukraine covering the war with Russia and in Israel, covering the war with Hamas and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

She guest hosts NPR radio shows such as All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and special election coverage.

In 2023, she tracked down a classroom of kindergarteners from eastern Ukraine, displaced by the war. The project took eight months, spanned multiple countries and continents, and told the story of children and families dealing with the trauma, loss, and fear that conflict brings.

Her work has won awards including a James Beard Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation and several Gracie Awards.

She's a Livingston Award finalist for a story about college students getting their degrees from inside a state prison.

Other stories that have resonated with her include crawling in the sewers below a college campus to test wastewater for the coronavirus, sitting with the elderly living along the front lines in Ukraine's east, and the story of a pregnant woman in Gaza who gave birth amid abysmal and fast deteriorating hospital conditions.

In 2018, she went on an epic search for the history behind her own high school's classroom skeleton.

Before joining NPR in 2014, Nadworny worked at Bloomberg News, reporting from the White House.

Originally from Erie, Pa., Nadworny has a bachelor's degree in documentary film from Skidmore College and a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Story Archive

Wednesday

6 key facts about abortion laws and the 2024 election
Hilary Fung/NPR

Shots - Health News

6 key facts about abortion laws and the 2024 election

State laws on abortion keep changing – with new bans taking effect in some places while new protections are enacted in others. And abortion will be on the ballot in at least four states.

6 key facts about abortion laws and the 2024 election

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252771024/1252864987" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Monday

Politics

A look at abortion rights across the country

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, state laws on abortion have been changing constantly. Bans, lawsuits and ballot measures will all be part of the picture as voters go to the polls in November.

A look at abortion rights across the country

Listen · 6:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252540798/1252540799" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Tuesday

Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth

Abortion rights activists at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on March 26, the day the case about the abortion drug mifepristone was heard. The number of abortions in the U.S. increased, a study says, surprising researchers. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth

Telehealth accounts for 19% of all abortions, new research finds. And while the number of abortions did plummet in ban states, overall abortions across the country are up.

Despite state bans, abortions nationwide are up, driven by telehealth

Listen · 3:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1251086997/1251408188" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast

Vargas Arango, 22, is a second-year student at Miami Dade College, studying business and psychology. Eva Marie Uzcategui for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eva Marie Uzcategui for NPR

Student Podcast Challenge

College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast

This year's winning entry is an emotional account of living with schizoaffective disorder, from a student at Miami Dade College.

College student explores rare mental health condition in award-winning podcast

Listen · 6:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1247530855/1248863477" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Friday

Education

The latest on student debt relief — and how young voters are feeling about it

A look at where things stand on student loan forgiveness — and how Republicans and Democrats differ on whether to offer debt relief to student borrowers.

The latest on student debt relief — and how young voters are feeling about it

Listen · 7:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1247561427/1247561428" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

Education

Columbia president tells lawmakers at antisemitism hearing there is a 'moral crisis'

The president of Columbia University told a congressional panel that the school is doing all it can to confront antisemitism on campus in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Columbia president tells lawmakers at antisemitism hearing there is a 'moral crisis'

Listen · 3:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1245495894/1245495895" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Wednesday

At antisemitism hearing, Columbia official tells lawmakers, 'We have a moral crisis'

The president of Columbia University, Nemat Shafik, testified before the House Education Committee alongside a Columbia University law professor and two trustees. Tom Williams/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Tom Williams/Getty Images

Campus protests over the Gaza war

At antisemitism hearing, Columbia official tells lawmakers, 'We have a moral crisis'

Columbia University officials answered lawmaker questions about antisemitism on campus. But Wednesday's hearing played out very differently from the 2023 hearing that grabbed so many headlines.

At antisemitism hearing, Columbia official tells lawmakers, 'We have a moral crisis'

Listen · 2:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1245168995/1245238114" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

Education

The number of high school seniors who have filled out FAFSA is down from last year

High school seniors aren't filling out a federal student aid application. This year's form is supposed to be simpler, but it's had problems. What does this mean for who goes to college and where?

The number of high school seniors who have filled out FAFSA is down from last year

Listen · 3:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244042275/1244042276" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Wednesday

Education

Way fewer students have filled out the FAFSA this year

FAFSA delays and missteps have meant far fewer students have filled out the crucial aid form. Experts worry this will lead to fewer students going to college.

Way fewer students have filled out the FAFSA this year

Listen · 4:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1243989318/1243989319" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Wednesday

Middle East

What life has been like for thousands of pregnant women in Gaza

More than 5,000 women are expected to give birth in the next month in Gaza. One clinic is offering free ultrasounds, and for many, it's the first in their pregnancy.

What life has been like for thousands of pregnant women in Gaza

Listen · 4:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242642219/1242642220" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

'Struggle, struggle, struggle.' What new and expecting mothers are facing in Gaza

A baby is looked after at the neonatal unit at Kamal Adhwan hospital in Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip, where children are born with complications due to malnourished mothers. Omar El Qattaa for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Omar El Qattaa for NPR

Middle East crisis — explained

'Struggle, struggle, struggle.' What new and expecting mothers are facing in Gaza

Women who are pregnant or who have recently given birth in Gaza face serious challenges amid daily airstrikes, continued ground fighting, high rates of disease and a growing lack of food and water.

'Struggle, struggle, struggle.' What new and expecting mothers are facing in Gaza

Listen · 5:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1241139903/1241357620" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Sunday

Middle East

In Northern Israel, a deserted town bears witness to a different war

A visit to one of Israel's hardest-hit areas in the north: Matula, Israel's most northern town, surrounded on three sides by Lebanon.

In Northern Israel, a deserted town bears witness to a different war

Listen · 3:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1240533933/1240533934" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Monday

The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start

Now that Sarah Barnes' son, Samuel, 2, is enrolled in Head Start, it's lifted an extra stress off Barnes' shoulders. "It just makes life a little bit easier having child care right on campus," she says. "I can literally walk over here between classes and check on him." Anthony Francis for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Anthony Francis for NPR

Education

The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start

And not just toddlers — infants and preschoolers too. A new effort aims to help the 4 million college students raising kids by putting Head Start programs on community college campuses.

The new kids on campus? Toddlers, courtesy of Head Start

Listen · 4:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1236619407/1238225329" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Tuesday

In a first, U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online (no pencils required)
Efi Chalikopoulou for NPR

Education

In a first, U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online (no pencils required)

Students taking the exam use their own devices, or school devices – they no longer need a paper and pencil. More than a million students are expected to take the test.

In a first, U.S. students will take the SAT entirely online (no pencils required)

Listen · 3:51
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1235891530/1237179339" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Tuesday

Education

After a pause for the pandemic, Dartmouth will again require SAT and ACT scores

Dartmouth College is going back to requiring the SAT after it found students from less advantaged backgrounds were not submitting test scores that were high enough to help them get in.

After a pause for the pandemic, Dartmouth will again require SAT and ACT scores

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1229405722/1229405723" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Monday

Dartmouth will again require SAT, ACT scores. Other colleges won't necessarily follow

A tour group makes its way through Dartmouth College's campus, in Hanover, N.H., in April 2023. Charles Krupa/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Charles Krupa/AP

Education

Dartmouth will again require SAT, ACT scores. Other colleges won't necessarily follow

A new study conducted by Dartmouth College found test scores could have helped less advantaged students gain access to the school.

Dartmouth will again require SAT, ACT scores. Other colleges won't necessarily follow

Listen · 2:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1229223433/1229306627" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Sunday

Books

GennaRose Nethercott on her short story collection 'Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart'

NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with GennaRose Nethercott about the power of folklore and her collection of strange and fantastic short stories, "Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart."

GennaRose Nethercott on her short story collection 'Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart'

Listen · 8:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1228913204/1228913584" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Elections

Biden wins the South Carolina primary, hoping voters across the U.S. take note

Following Biden's win in South Carolina's Democratic primary, we hear from young Black voters as we look ahead to the state's Republican primary.

Biden wins the South Carolina primary, hoping voters across the U.S. take note

Listen · 4:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1228905640/1228905641" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Weekend Edition Sunday

The 4-6 week FAFSA delay comes at a crucial time for high school seniors

There's now a 4-to-6 week delay processing data for the Free Application for Financial Aid. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with high school senior Agustin Miguel and his mother, Ana, about the wait.

The 4-6 week FAFSA delay comes at a crucial time for high school seniors

Listen · 4:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1228905654/1228905655" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

World

The invasion of Ukraine created a rare opportunity for the CIA to recruit Russian spies

The CIA says the war in Ukraine has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recruit spies in Russia. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks to former CIA officer Douglas London about recruitment.

The invasion of Ukraine created a rare opportunity for the CIA to recruit Russian spies

Listen · 5:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1228905661/1228905662" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Movies

A new coming-of-age film 'How to Have Sex' follows 3 teens on a spring break trip

NPR's Elissa Nadworny asks Molly Manning Walker and Mia McKenna-Bruce about their new coming-of-age film, "How to Have Sex."

A new coming-of-age film 'How to Have Sex' follows 3 teens on a spring break trip

Listen · 7:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1228905675/1228905676" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Browse archive or search npr.org