Emily Feng Emily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.
International Correspondent

Emily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.

Feng joined NPR in 2019. She travels to big cities and small villages to report on social trends as well as economic and political news coming out of the Asia Pacific. Feng contributes to NPR's newsmagazines, newscasts, podcasts, and digital platforms.

Previously, Feng served as a foreign correspondent for the Financial Times. Based in Beijing, she covered a broad range of topics, including human rights and technology.

Feng's reporting has also let her nerd out over semiconductors and drones, travel to environmental wastelands and write about girl bands and art. She's filed stories from the bottom of a coal mine, the top of a mosque in Qinghai and inside a cave Chairman Mao once lived in.

In 2024, she was chosen by Boston University for their Hugo Shong Reporting Asia Award for exhibiting "the highest standards of international journalism in a series of reports on matters of importance specific to Asia."

She was 2023 winner of the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize, awarded to a rising public media journalist 35 years of age or younger. She also received the 2022 Shorenstein Journalism Award for her overall reporting on the Asia Pacific.

Her human rights coverage has been shortlisted by the British Journalism Awards in 2018 and won two Human Rights Press awards. Her radio coverage of the coronavirus epidemic in China was recognized by the National Headliners Award. She spearheaded coverage that has won two Gracie Awards. She was also named a Livingston Award finalist in 2021.

Feng graduated cum laude from Duke University with a dual B.A. degree from Duke's Sanford School in Asian and Middle Eastern studies and in public policy.

Story Archive

Thursday

Wednesday

State of the World from NPR

Taiwan's New Government, With an Eye Towards China

A new president in Taiwan was inaugurated this week. Lai Ching-te will now lead a Taiwan that is divided politically on many issues, including on how to confront China. We'll hear from our correspondent in Taipei and from some young Taiwanese preparing for mandatory military service.

Taiwan's New Government, With an Eye Towards China

Listen · 8:03
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981144/1252972875" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Monday

Asia

Taiwan's new president will be watched closely by the U.S. and China

Lai Ching-te has been sworn into office with a promise to uphold democracy. Trained as a doctor, the unlikely politician has won a loyal following in southern Taiwan but remains despised in China.

Taiwan's new president will be watched closely by the U.S. and China

Listen · 4:09
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252397357/1252397358" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Wednesday

State of the World from NPR

Online Scams are a Worldwide Problem and Scammers May Also Be Victims

Scams that target people via direct message and texts in an effort to steal money have become pervasive. But the scammer on the other end of the communication might be a victim too, in a human-trafficking scheme. We hear the story of one such victim.

Online Scams are a Worldwide Problem and Scammers May Also Be Victims

Listen · 5:58
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980786/1249780655" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Wednesday

World

The people behind online scams may be scam victims themselves

The people behind the online scams you see might be the victim of a scam themselves. Tens of thousands of people have been trafficked into remote, Southeast Asian compounds and forced to scam others.

The people behind online scams may be scam victims themselves

Listen · 5:18
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248550768/1248550769" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Friday

Asia

The story of an American man whose wife is being detained by China's secret police

China's feared state security ministry has been more public and more powerful in its quest to suppress internal dissent and monitor foreign activity.

The story of an American man whose wife is being detained by China's secret police

Listen · 4:05
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1245972833/1245972834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Tuesday

Report: China continues to subsidize deadly fentanyl exports

President Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping Nov. 15, 2023, in California. China has agreed to curtail shipments of the chemicals used to make fentanyl, the drug at the heart of the U.S. overdose epidemic. Doug Mills/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Doug Mills/AP

National

Report: China continues to subsidize deadly fentanyl exports

Fentanyl made from Chinese chemicals is killing tens of thousands of Americans. A House committee report found new evidence the Chinese government supports tax breaks to subsidize the drug trade.

Report: China continues to subsidize deadly fentanyl exports

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244964595/1245024729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

A Remote Island Outpost that is Part of a Geopolitical Fight

An aerial view taken on March 9, 2023 shows Thitu Island in the South China Sea. - As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: "Leave immediately." JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

State of the World from NPR

A Remote Island Outpost that is Part of a Geopolitical Fight

Ownership of the Spratly Islands are in dispute. This has been the case for decades, but tensions have been raised recently as China has tried to expand its claims in the remote area. We get a rare glimpse of one of the islands that has a Filipino community living on it.

A Remote Island Outpost that is Part of a Geopolitical Fight

Listen · 9:23
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980227/1244166684" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
On a remote island, a test of wills between the Philippines and China

An aerial view taken on March 9, 2023, shows Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Jam Sta Rosa/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

World

On a remote island, a test of wills between the Philippines and China

About 250 Filipinos live on Thitu Island, the largest and most inhabited island of the Spratlys, in the South China Sea. But Chinese ships are never far away.

On a remote island, a test of wills between the Philippines and China

Listen · 5:17
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242978053/1244042310" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Wednesday

Asia

All eyes were on Yellen during China trip. People noticed she's good with chopsticks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up a trip to China to mend bilateral ties, but Chinese citizens cared far more about what she ate — and how.

All eyes were on Yellen during China trip. People noticed she's good with chopsticks

Listen · 2:25
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1243825473/1243825474" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Friday

The Connection Between Chinese Money and Labor and U.S.-Grown Marijuana

In New Mexico's Torrance County, there has been an increase in high-profile marijuana busts in recent years. NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

State of the World from NPR

The Connection Between Chinese Money and Labor and U.S.-Grown Marijuana

Chinese-funded marijuana farms are popping up across the United States. Many of them exploit workers from China. We go to New Mexico, which has seen the rise of such farms and explore the reasons why this is happening.

The Connection Between Chinese Money and Labor and U.S.-Grown Marijuana

Listen · 8:16
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980152/1243160804" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Asia

How did so much of Taiwan's infrastructure stay standing after the recent quake?

Taiwan is still working to rescue more than 700 people trapped by the massive earthquake that hit the Asian island on Wednesday.

How did so much of Taiwan's infrastructure stay standing after the recent quake?

Listen · 3:34
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242977735/1242977736" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

Wednesday

Asia

A major earthquake rocked Taiwan — the biggest in a quarter of a century

The deadly earthquake struck Taiwan during the morning rush hour on Wednesday — collapsing buildings and triggering tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines.

A major earthquake rocked Taiwan — the biggest in a quarter of a century

Listen · 3:30
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242451871/1242451872" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Tuesday

Saturday

Business

Marijuana farms are increasingly Chinese-run. Why?

Chinese-funded marijuana farms are popping up across the United States. Many of them exploit workers from China. We explore the reasons behind why this is happening.

Marijuana farms are increasingly Chinese-run. Why?

Listen · 5:27
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1240510436/1240510444" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Friday

What is Temu?
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Planet Money

What is Temu?

It is rare that a new e-commerce company has such a meteoric rise as Temu. The company, which launched in the fall of 2022, has been flooding the American advertising market, buying much of the inventory of Facebook, Snapchat, and beyond. According to the market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Temu is one of the most downloaded iPhone apps in the country, with around 50 million monthly active users.

What is Temu?

Listen · 25:20
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197958526/1240402473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Tuesday

Asia

The Philippines' top defense secretary talks about tensions in the South China Sea

Amid tensions in the South China Sea, NPR sat down with Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro. He has accused China of "gutter talk" and "propaganda" in its territorial claims.

The Philippines' top defense secretary talks about tensions in the South China Sea

Listen · 3:38
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1239528794/1239528795" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
China Increasing Its Regional Power

People wave the flag of China in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2022. Recently, lawmakers in Hong Kong passed a controversial new national security law, that some worry could dent Hong Kong's standing as a global financial hub. Keith Tsuji/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

State of the World from NPR

China Increasing Its Regional Power

We go to two places where China has been exerting control. In Hong Kong, the government finally passed national security laws that are seen by critics as eroding civil liberties. In the Philippines, China's attempts to expand its territorial waters are being met with increasingly fiery rhetoric from senior officials.

China Increasing Its Regional Power

Listen · 6:34
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196979936/1239528922" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Tuesday

Asia

A look at the security legislation that Hong Kong's government is working to pass

Hong Kong looks set to pass sweeping additional security legislation decades in the making. Critics say the legislation is too broad and gives even more power to Hong Kong's government.

A look at the security legislation that Hong Kong's government is working to pass

Listen · 4:14
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1238130214/1238130215" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Thursday

The latest thorn in Taiwan-China tensions: pineapples

Taiwan is looking to further restrict which seeds and saplings can be brought out of the island after accusing China of taking a pineapple cultivar developed in Taiwan. Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images

World

The latest thorn in Taiwan-China tensions: pineapples

Taiwan says its newly developed type of pineapple is just the latest agricultural property taken by China.

The latest thorn in Taiwan-China tensions: pineapples

Listen · 5:23
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1225536623/1226958345" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
