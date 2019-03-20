Emily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.

Feng joined NPR in 2019. She travels to big cities and small villages to report on social trends as well as economic and political news coming out of the Asia Pacific. Feng contributes to NPR's newsmagazines, newscasts, podcasts, and digital platforms.

Previously, Feng served as a foreign correspondent for the Financial Times. Based in Beijing, she covered a broad range of topics, including human rights and technology.

Feng's reporting has also let her nerd out over semiconductors and drones, travel to environmental wastelands and write about girl bands and art. She's filed stories from the bottom of a coal mine, the top of a mosque in Qinghai and inside a cave Chairman Mao once lived in.

In 2024, she was chosen by Boston University for their Hugo Shong Reporting Asia Award for exhibiting "the highest standards of international journalism in a series of reports on matters of importance specific to Asia."

She was 2023 winner of the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize, awarded to a rising public media journalist 35 years of age or younger. She also received the 2022 Shorenstein Journalism Award for her overall reporting on the Asia Pacific.

Her human rights coverage has been shortlisted by the British Journalism Awards in 2018 and won two Human Rights Press awards. Her radio coverage of the coronavirus epidemic in China was recognized by the National Headliners Award. She spearheaded coverage that has won two Gracie Awards. She was also named a Livingston Award finalist in 2021.

Feng graduated cum laude from Duke University with a dual B.A. degree from Duke's Sanford School in Asian and Middle Eastern studies and in public policy.