Reena Advani is a senior editor with Morning Edition. She is responsible for newsmaker interviews and some of the program's most insightful coverage of current affairs. Most recently, Advani has traveled to China, Israel and Ukraine reporting on the impact of global competition and war. Not everything she works on is so serious. Some of her favorite assignments have included conversations with Bono, Dolly Parton, the Dalai Lama, Andre Agassi, Alicia Keys and Matt Damon. Advani joined NPR in 1997 and has worked across the network.