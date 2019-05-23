Accessibility links
Reena Advani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and NPR's news podcast Up First.
Reena Advani
Reena Advani
Wanyu Zhang/NPR
Senior Editor, Morning Edition

Reena Advani is a senior editor with Morning Edition. She is responsible for newsmaker interviews and some of the program's most insightful coverage of current affairs. Most recently, Advani has traveled to China, Israel and Ukraine reporting on the impact of global competition and war. Not everything she works on is so serious. Some of her favorite assignments have included conversations with Bono, Dolly Parton, the Dalai Lama, Andre Agassi, Alicia Keys and Matt Damon. Advani joined NPR in 1997 and has worked across the network.

Story Archive

Wednesday

State of the World from NPR

A Visit to a "Marriage Market" in China

China, the country that once feared overpopulation, is now experiencing a falling birthrate. The government is encouraging its citizens to have children. We visit a "marriage market" where hopeful young people are looking for a match.

A Visit to a "Marriage Market" in China

Monday

State of the World from NPR

A Close Look at China's Changing Economy

We take a look at China's economy as it has emerged from the pandemic experiencing slower growth than in years past. We hear that economic ties between the U.S. and China have loosened and that high unemployment among young people has meant far less optimism about the future.

A Close Look at China's Changing Economy

Friday

Blinken tells China it's in their interest to stop helping Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Friday. Stefen Chow for NPR

Stefen Chow for NPR

Interview highlights

Blinken tells China it's in their interest to stop helping Russia

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and top Chinese officials in Beijing.

Blinken tells China it's in their interest to stop helping Russia

  Transcript

Monday

A historian's view of 'an extraordinary time capsule of the '60s'

Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dick Goodwin were married in 1975. Marc Peloquin, courtesy of the author.

Marc Peloquin, courtesy of the author.

Author Interviews

A historian's view of 'an extraordinary time capsule of the '60s'

In her new book, Doris Kearns Goodwin revisits the '60s through her late husband Richard Goodwin's perspective—and her own.

A historian's view of 'an extraordinary time capsule of the '60s'

  Transcript

Monday

Christine Blasey Ford aims to own her story with 'One Way Back'

Christine Blasey Ford speaks during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sept. 27, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Michael Reynolds/AP

Michael Reynolds/AP

Author Interviews

Christine Blasey Ford aims to own her story with 'One Way Back'

In an interview with NPR, Ford says it was only a couple of years ago that she felt ready to revisit how her life was upended by Brett Kavanaugh's rise to a position on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Christine Blasey Ford aims to own her story with 'One Way Back'

  Transcript

Sunday

A Biden victory in Michigan could depend on Black Voters

Reverend Kenneth James Flowers, 62, Senior Pastor of Greater New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, poses for a portrait after service on Sun., Feb. 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Elaine Cromie for NPR

Elaine Cromie for NPR

Politics

A Biden victory in Michigan could depend on Black Voters

Michigan faith leader Rev. Kenneth Flowers says President Biden should not take the Black vote for granted.

A Biden victory in Michigan could depend on Black Voters

Sunday

What could Biden's Israel-Gaza stand mean for his campaign? Michigan is an early test

Abbas Alawieh, a spokesperson for the group Listen to Michigan, pictured at a coffee shop in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday. Sylvia Jarrus for NPR

Sylvia Jarrus for NPR

Politics

What could Biden's Israel-Gaza stand mean for his campaign? Michigan is an early test

Some Arab American, Muslim and young voters in the Detroit area plan to vote "uncommitted" in Tuesday's primary. They want to send a message to Biden: Call for a cease-fire or lose us in November.

What could Biden's Israel-Gaza stand mean for his campaign? Michigan is an early test

  Transcript

Friday

Rep. Jim Clyburn on the future of the Democratic Party and his legacy

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) speaks on Medicare expansion and the reconciliation package during a news conference with fellow lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 23, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Politics

Rep. Jim Clyburn on the future of the Democratic Party and his legacy

Morning Edition's Michel Martin speaks with Rep. Jim Clyburn about his decision to step down from a House Democratic leadership role and his assessment of the presidential race so far.

Rep. Jim Clyburn on the future of the Democratic Party and his legacy

  Transcript

Thursday

Taken by Russia, then rescued, young Ukrainians speak out

Rostislav Lavrov (left) and Ksenia Koldin were abducted from Ukraine during the war with Russia. Estefania Mitre/NPR

Estefania Mitre/NPR

Ukraine invasion — explained

Taken by Russia, then rescued, young Ukrainians speak out

The charity Save Ukraine brought young Ukrainians to Washington D.C. to tell Congress about being abducted by Russia.

Taken by Russia, then rescued, young Ukrainians speak out

Monday

In the book 'Build the Life You Want,' Oprah has some advice for being happier

Arthur Brooks and Oprah Winfrey taping their podcast about happiness Harpo, Inc./Huy Doan

Harpo, Inc./Huy Doan

Author Interviews

In the book 'Build the Life You Want,' Oprah has some advice for being happier

NPR's A Martinez talks to Oprah Winfrey and Arthur Brooks about their book, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier. It's also a podcast and video streaming series on Youtube.

In the book 'Build the Life You Want,' Oprah has some advice for being happier

  Transcript

Friday

The death of a Palestinian olive farmer emphasizes conflict over land

The family of Bilal Muhammed Saleh outside their home in As-Sawiya, occupied West Bank on Oct. 31, 2023. Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR

Middle East crisis — explained

The death of a Palestinian olive farmer emphasizes conflict over land

Settler violence is on the rise in the West Bank.

The death of a Palestinian olive farmer emphasizes conflict over land

Friday

Arnold Schwarzenegger has one main guiding principle: 'Be Useful'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Michael Schwartz/Penguin Random House

Michael Schwartz/Penguin Random House

Books

Arnold Schwarzenegger has one main guiding principle: 'Be Useful'

Champion bodybuilder, Hollywood superstar, Governor of California — Arnold Schwarzenegger offers a few pieces of advice about living a successful life in his new book Be Useful.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has one main guiding principle: 'Be Useful'

  Transcript

Friday

Talking Heads on making sense, together

The members of Talking Heads — Jerry Harrison, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and David Byrne — today and as they appeared in 1983 with their live band, for the concerts that would become the film Stop Making Sense. Sire Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Illustration by Jackie Lay

Sire Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Illustration by Jackie Lay

Music Interviews

Talking Heads on making sense, together

The New York icons whose songs pulled rock inside out (and whose breakup was nearly as legendary) gather for the first time in years to discuss their rereleased concert film, Stop Making Sense.

Talking Heads on making sense, together

  Transcript

Thursday

Africa

Libyan poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of flood risks, died in Derna flood

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Libyan writer Khaled Mattawa. He translated a poem by Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who wrote about the flood risks in Libya before he died in them.

Libyan poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of flood risks, died in Derna flood

  Transcript

Tuesday

Matthew McConaughey's book 'Just Because' is judgment-free

Matthew McConaughey hopes his new book, Just Because, will spark thoughtful conversations among families and connect people of all generations. Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House

Author Interviews

Matthew McConaughey's book 'Just Because' is judgment-free

NPR's A Martinez speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey about his new children's book, Just Because, which offers life lessons in couplets.

Matthew McConaughey's book 'Just Because' is judgment-free

  Transcript

Tuesday

Pidgeon Pagonis reveals a long held secret in 'Nobody Needs to Know'

Author Pidgeon Pagonis was raised a girl but was born with both female and male sexual organs. They tell their story of discovering who they really in a memoir released August 15, 2023. Sarah Joyce/Courtesy of TOPPLE/Little A

Sarah Joyce/Courtesy of TOPPLE/Little A

Author Interviews

Pidgeon Pagonis reveals a long held secret in 'Nobody Needs to Know'

Author Pidgeon Pagonis discovered the truth about their gender identity when they were in college. Now they tell their story hoping to help others.

Pidgeon Pagonis reveals a long held secret in 'Nobody Needs to Know'

  Transcript

Thursday

Madhur Jaffrey's no fuss introduction to Indian cooking

Madhur Jaffrey, Indian-American actress, chef and author, poses for a portrait leading up to the release of "An Invitation to Indian Cooking: 50th Anniversary Edition" at her home in Hillsdale, New York, US, on Friday, June 23, 2023. Gabriela Bhaskar for NPR

Gabriela Bhaskar for NPR

Food

Madhur Jaffrey's no fuss introduction to Indian cooking

Madhur Jaffrey says she never took cooking seriously, and it may be her secret to her success: "I love to eat and when you do, you think of all the possibilities."

Madhur Jaffrey's no fuss introduction to Indian cooking

  Transcript

Thursday

The creator of luxury brand Brother Vellies is fighting for justice in fashion

Wildflower is the new memoir from Aurora James, founder of the luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies as well as the Fifteen Percent Pledge. Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House

Culture

The creator of luxury brand Brother Vellies is fighting for justice in fashion

Shoes and accessories designed by Aurora James sell for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars. In Wildflower, James details how hard it was to get here and the imbalanced economics of high fashion.

The creator of luxury brand Brother Vellies is fighting for justice in fashion

Wednesday

A new documentary on the band Wham! shows the 'temporal nature of youth'

English singer-songwriters George Michael (1963 - 2016) and Andrew Ridgeley of pop duo Wham! at the Ivor Novello Awards, UK, 14th March 1985. D. Morrison/Getty Images

D. Morrison/Getty Images

Music

A new documentary on the band Wham! shows the 'temporal nature of youth'

The pop duo Wham! was only around for four years, but its songs have lasted decades. Chris Smith's Netflix documentary tells its history from the viewpoints of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

A new documentary on the band Wham! shows the 'temporal nature of youth'

Monday

VP Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court took rights from the people of America

Vice President Harris told NPR's Michel Martin, "I think about my role as vice president of the United States and what that means both in terms of the bully pulpit that I have and the responsibility that comes with that to hopefully inform folks of things I might be aware of, but also to elevate public discourse and hopefully cut through the misinformation." Abdul Aziz for NPR

Abdul Aziz for NPR

Politics

VP Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court took rights from the people of America

Vice President Harris tells voters at Essence Fest to elect people to Congress who can address policy that cannot be done through executive action.

VP Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court took rights from the people of America

  Transcript

Wednesday

Virginia Johnson on her time at Dance Theatre of Harlem: 'It was love'

Virginia Johnson, 73, the outgoing artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem poses in one of the company's ballet studios at 466 West 152nd street in New York City, N.Y. on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She joined the company in 1969 as a founding member and prima ballerina, returning to it as the Artistic Director from 2009-2023. Nicky Qumaina-Woo for NPR

Nicky Qumaina-Woo for NPR

Dance

Virginia Johnson on her time at Dance Theatre of Harlem: 'It was love'

When Virginia Johnson joined the Dance Theatre of Harlem, it was often confused with the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team. This week Johnson retires as artistic director of the pioneering company.

Virginia Johnson on her time at Dance Theatre of Harlem: 'It was love'

  Transcript

Saturday

The Tulsa Race Massacre is recounted through family memories in 'Built from the Fire'

The Goodwin family, including Regina Goodwin, in a 1970s photo. Broadside PR

Broadside PR

Books

The Tulsa Race Massacre is recounted through family memories in 'Built from the Fire'

One family, the Goodwins, was forever changed by the attacks in Oklahoma more than a century ago and worked to ensure Tulsa acknowledged the truth about what happened.

The Tulsa Race Massacre is recounted through family memories in 'Built from the Fire'

Thursday

'Never Have I Ever' star Ramakrishnan says anyone can relate to Devi's growth

Netflix's Never Have I Ever wraps up its fourth and final season. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi Vishwakumar. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Television

'Never Have I Ever' star Ramakrishnan says anyone can relate to Devi's growth

NPR's Asma Khalid speaks with actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan about the final season of Never Have I Ever. Over the last three seasons, viewers have watched her character Devi Vishwakumar evolve.

'Never Have I Ever' star Ramakrishnan says anyone can relate to Devi's growth

  Transcript

Monday

Ethnic and religious divisions fuel Sudanese film 'Goodbye Julia'

'Goodbye Julia' is a 2023 Sudanese film directed by Mohamed Kordofani. Kordofani shared his personal journey and reflections with Morning Edition. Courtesy of Station Films and

Courtesy of Station Films and Ambient Light

Movies

Ethnic and religious divisions fuel Sudanese film 'Goodbye Julia'

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mohamed Kordofani about his film Goodbye Julia. It's about two very different Sudanese women who form a friendship against the backdrop of a civil war.

Ethnic and religious divisions fuel Sudanese film 'Goodbye Julia'

  • Transcript
