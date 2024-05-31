Ryland Barton is a senior editor for the States Team on NPR’s National Desk. Based in Louisville, he works with reporters across the country covering state government policy and politics.

Prior to joining NPR in 2023, Barton was the managing editor for regional collaboratives Kentucky Public Radio and Ohio Valley Resource. He oversaw a state politics team, coordinated regional projects and led the network’s coverage of catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky in 2022. He was the primary editor for Invasive and Incomplete, an audio documentary that won the Daniel Schorr Journalism prize.

Barton worked as Kentucky Public Radio’s Capitol bureau chief for seven years. He was a frequent filer to NPR’s national airwaves, covering the Kim Davis marriage license predicament, Republicans’ historic takeover of the state Legislature and the administrations of Govs. Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear.

He previously worked as a host and reporter at KWBU in Waco, TX, and as a part-time host and producer at KUT in Austin. He graduated from the University of Chicago and received a master’s degree from the University of Texas.

