Accessibility links
Ryland Barton Ryland Barton is a senior editor for the States Team on NPR’s National Desk.
Stories By

Ryland Barton

Enlarge this image

J. Tyler Franklin/Louisville Public Media hide caption

toggle caption
J. Tyler Franklin/Louisville Public Media

J. Tyler Franklin/Louisville Public Media

Ryland Barton

Editor, National Desk.

Ryland Barton is a senior editor for the States Team on NPR’s National Desk. Based in Louisville, he works with reporters across the country covering state government policy and politics.

Prior to joining NPR in 2023, Barton was the managing editor for regional collaboratives Kentucky Public Radio and Ohio Valley Resource. He oversaw a state politics team, coordinated regional projects and led the network’s coverage of catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky in 2022. He was the primary editor for Invasive and Incompletean audio documentary that won the Daniel Schorr Journalism prize.

Barton worked as Kentucky Public Radio’s Capitol bureau chief for seven years. He was a frequent filer to NPR’s national airwaves, covering the Kim Davis marriage license predicament, Republicans’ historic takeover of the state Legislature and the administrations of Govs. Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear.

He previously worked as a host and reporter at KWBU in Waco, TX, and as a part-time host and producer at KUT in Austin. He graduated from the University of Chicago and received a master’s degree from the University of Texas.

Story Archive

Tuesday

Politics

Voters in some states will have a say on abortion access through ballot initiatives

As many as 10 states could hold referendums on abortion rights this fall -- possibly redrawing the map for abortion access and influencing other presidential and congressional elections on the ballot.

Voters in some states will have a say on abortion access through ballot initiatives

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4970644/nx-s1-3303d3a9-b555-445c-b4dd-b81ee4dd7d09" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Browse archive or search npr.org