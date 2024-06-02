Obed Manuel

Amy Wilson, a conductor and artistic director of the Atlanta Philharmonic, suffered from brain cancer but isn't able to get Medicaid which makes it difficult to pay her hospital bills.
Claire Harbage/NPR
June 3, 2024 • Georgia hasn’t expanded Medicaid. Some people suffer more than others because of that coverage gap.
