A Martinez

Monday

Amy Wilson, a conductor and artistic director of the Atlanta Philharmonic, suffered from brain cancer but isn't able to get Medicaid which makes it difficult to pay her hospital bills.

Amy Wilson, a conductor and artistic director of the Atlanta Philharmonic, suffered from brain cancer but isn't able to get Medicaid which makes it difficult to pay her hospital bills.

We, The Voters

$30 too much a month keeps a cancer patient in Georgia from cheaper care

Georgia hasn’t expanded Medicaid. Some people suffer more than others because of that coverage gap.

GA MEDICAID EXPANSION

