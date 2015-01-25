NPR Podcasts & Shows

Issa Rae on the belief that gets her through 'stupid mistakes and bad decisions'

Last year, Issa Rae was in three Oscar-nominated movies (Barbie, American Fiction and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and she also won a Peabody. Despite her success, the Insecure creator tells Rachel there have been forks in the road that still keep her up at night. Issa explains why she loves writing from a place of fear, and connects with Rachel over the way they keep lost loved ones close.