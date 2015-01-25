NPR Podcasts & Shows

Accessibility links
Daily News

Get clued-in on what's happening today.

NPR News Now
NPR News Now
Up First
Up First

The three biggest stories of the day in 10 minutes.

NCAA Settlement, Louisiana Abortion Pills, Live Nation Antitrust Lawsuit

Latest · 12:32
Consider This from NPR
Consider This from NPR

Make sense of a major news story and what it means for you.

Anti-abortion hardliners want restrictions to go farther. It could cost Republicans

Latest · 11:36
The NPR Politics Podcast
The NPR Politics Podcast

Daily analysis of the biggest news out of Washington.

Nikki Haley Has Backed Trump. Will Her Voters?

Latest · 15:12
Trump's Trials
Trump's Trials

The cases facing the forty-fifth president.

In Florida a motion to dismiss, in Georgia an election

Latest · 8:06
State of the World from NPR
State of the World from NPR

The most vital international story of the day, five days a week.

Meeting the Gangs that Control Haiti

Latest · 7:25
Here & Now Anytime
Here & Now

NPR and WBUR's live midday news program.

Trauma specialist offers tips for recovery

Latest · 29:01
1A
1A

Getting to the heart of news, politics, & culture.

The Realities And Ethics Of Pig Organ Transplants In Humans

Latest · 35:07
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

The biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, and insightful features.

Weekend Edition Saturday
Weekend Edition Saturday

Wrapping up the week's news every Saturday morning.

Weekend Edition Sunday
Weekend Edition Sunday

Interviews with newsmakers, artists, scientists, and more.

Culture and Entertainment

Get to know the world around you.

Wild Card with Rachel Martin
Wild Card with Rachel Martin

The game where cards control the conversation.

Ada Limón doesn't want all the answers

Latest · 30:03
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Have a laugh and test your news knowledge.

Maya Hawke talks remixing Hannah Montana and fighting Mumford and Sons

Latest · 47:10
Fresh Air
Fresh Air

The Peabody Award-winning weekday arts and issues magazine.

The Corruption Scandal That Rocked The Navy

Latest · 43:49
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Pop Culture Happy Hour

Daily pop cultural commentary in high spirits.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' goes full throttle

Latest · 25:42
Code Switch
Code Switch

Fearless conversations about race, politics, and culture.

Understanding the refugee experience, through a time-traveling British colonizer

Latest · 31:12
The Best of Car Talk
The Best of Car Talk

America's funniest mechanics take calls from car owners.

#2441: Gone to the Dogs

Latest · 31:31
NPR's Book of the Day
NPR's Book of the Day

Hand-picked great reads.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tom Selleck memoirs look back at their beginnings

Latest · 18:55
It's Been a Minute
It's Been a Minute

How culture happens.

The Real Housewife-ification of Congress; And, 25 years of being pilled by The Matrix

Latest · 34:40
Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Your curated guide to brilliant creators.

Primer: What is Japanese City Pop?

Latest · 49:54
StoryCorps
StoryCorps

Conversations about love, loss, family, and friendship.

The Phantom of the World's Fair

Latest · 23:09
Music

All things music.

Tiny Desk
Tiny Desk

Intimate concerts, recorded live at NPR Music headquarters.

Chika: Tiny Desk Concert

Latest · 8:01
Alt.Latino
Alt.Latino

A spotlight on the world of Latinx arts and culture.

Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Wyatt Flores, Danny Ocean and Grupo Frontera

Latest · 32:49
All Songs Considered
All Songs Considered

The week's best new music and chats with emerging artists.

New Music Friday: The best albums out May 24

Latest · 42:48
From the Top
From the Top

Music and humor from America's best classical musicians.

Beethoven to Bluegrass and Special Guest Victor Wooten

Latest · 47:25
Jazz Night In America
Jazz Night In America

Christian McBride presents jazz concerts from across the nation with WBGO and Jazz at Lincoln Center

There are multi-instrumentalists and then there's Morgan Guerin

Mountain Stage
Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues

Sam Weber on Mountain Stage

World Cafe Words and Music Podcast
World Cafe Words and Music from WXPN

Live music and conversation from a variety of important musicians.

Jordan Mackampa on World Cafe

Latest · 28:06
Louder Than A Riot
Louder Than A Riot

How the double standard became hip-hop's standard.

Watch the queen conquer: MC Lyte, Quay Dash, the cast of 'Rap Sh!t'

Latest · 55:10
Learn Something New

Tips, tricks, insights, and inspiration.

Planet Money
Planet Money

The economy explained.

Lay-offs can leave you with big questions. An HR expert has answers.

Latest · 27:42
The Indicator from Planet Money
The Indicator from Planet Money

Quick insights into work, business, and the economy.

Why tariffs are SO back

Latest · 9:25
Short Wave
Short Wave

New science discoveries and everyday mysteries in 15 minutes.

How Israel is using facial recognition in Gaza

Latest · 14:35
TED Radio Hour
TED Radio Hour

Tackling big questions with the world's greatest thinkers.

They/Them, LatinX, Rigged: The history behind three words

Latest · 50:37
Life Kit
Life Kit

Tools to help you get it together.

Should you be friends with your ex?

Latest · 16:33
Body Electric
Body Electric

Our bodies are adapting and changing to meet the demands of the Information Age.

Your earbuds and you: What all that listening is doing to us

Latest · 21:33
Dive Deep

Immersive storytelling and investigative journalism.

Throughline
Throughline

Throughline is a time machine. We travel beyond the headlines to answer, "How did we get here?"

Mythos and Melodrama in the Philippines (Throwback)

Latest · 51:52
Radio Ambulante
Radio Ambulante

Long-form, neglected, and under-reported Latino Stories.

El doble

Latest · 43:35
Embedded
Embedded

Stories, unearthed. Documentary journalism from NPR.

Field Notes: On Losing the Gaza They Knew

Latest · 32:47
NPR Explains... (an NPR App Exclusive)
NPR Explains... (an NPR App Exclusive)
Invisibilia
Invisibilia

Stories that will make you see your own life differently.

The Goodbye Show

Latest · 50:10
Rough Translation
Rough Translation

Cultural mistranslations and what we can learn from them.

Rough Translation New Years Message

Latest · 4:37
La última copa/The Last Cup
The Last Cup/La última copa

The story of Lionel Messi and his last chance for vindication.

"El gran varón" — ¿Quién era Simón?

Latest · 42:47
White Lies
White Lies

A decades-long story about immigration, indefinite detention, and a secret list.

The Excludables

Latest · 1:04:57
Taking Cover
Taking Cover

Uncover an Iraq war cover-up.

Accountability

Latest · 8:46
No Compromise
No Compromise

A Pulitzer Prize-winning series that takes you deep inside the gun debate.

Taking Cover

Latest · 51:00
From the NPR Network

Recommendations from local stations.

Road to Rickwood
The Road to Rickwood

Road to Rickwood explores Birmingham's civil rights history through the lens of a baseball field

Coming Soon: Road to Rickwood

Inheriting
Inheriting

Inheriting explores how one event in history can ripple through generations of a family.

Carol & the Los Angeles Uprising: Part 1

Latest · 42:55
Track Change
Track Change

The soundtrack to rebuilding a life after incarceration.

Track Change Presents: "I'm Somebody's Hero" from Uncuffed and KALW Public Radio

Latest · 41:57
Lost Patients
Lost Patients

Mental healthcare in America is a maze – by design.

Disease Without Knowledge

Latest · 50:03
Landslide
Landslide

Revisiting America's closest presidential primary race and how its partisan rifts still divide us.

When Money Became Speech

Latest · 17:58
Bright Lit Place

Bright Lit Place

The decades-long fight over land, water and the will power to save what's left of the Everglades.

Land of Juice and Honey

Latest · 39:31
The Last Ride

The Last Ride

Two missing. One patrol car. Zero charged. Dive deep into a cold case.

An Anniversary, a Birthday

Latest · 23:35
The Pulse
The Pulse

A sonic adventure into unexpected corners of health and science.

How Art and Science Intersect

Latest · 48:43
