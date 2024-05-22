Accessibility links
Here & Now Anytime The news you need to know today — and the stories that will stick with you tomorrow. Plus, special series and behind-the-scenes extras from Here & Now hosts Robin Young, Scott Tong and Deepa Fernandes with help from Producer Chris Bentley and the team at NPR and WBUR.
Here & Now Anytime

Podcast Directory
HNA
NPR

Here & Now Anytime

From NPR

The news you need to know today — and the stories that will stick with you tomorrow. Plus, special series and behind-the-scenes extras from Here & Now hosts Robin Young, Scott Tong and Deepa Fernandes with help from Producer Chris Bentley and the team at NPR and WBUR.

Most Recent Episodes

Elmo wants to know how you're feeling this Mental Health Awareness Month

A new Florida law will delete most references to climate change from state policy come July. Grist's Jake Bittle tells us more. Cancer 'super tests' screen for more than 50 cancers with a single finger prick. But are they saving lives? Dr. Benjamin Mazer talks about the Galleri test. Then, for Mental Health Awareness Month, Sesame Workshop released new emotional well-being resources for parents and kids. Elmo and Sesame Workshop's Kama Einhorn join us.

Elmo wants to know how you're feeling this Mental Health Awareness Month

Listen · 25:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981143/1252955006" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

How drought put the Panama Canal in troubled water

A lack of rain in the Panama Canal has snarled cargo ships traveling through the crucial global shipping route and set off water concerns in Panama. Here & Now's Scott Tong reports. And, AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is the most prominent pro-Israel lobbying group in U.S. politics. Politico's Nicholas Wu explains where the group is spending its money this election season. Then, anthropologist Jason De León spent seven years embedded with a group of smugglers moving migrants across Mexico. He joins us to talk about his new book "Soldiers and Kings," which tells their stories.

How drought put the Panama Canal in troubled water

Listen · 32:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981102/1252766102" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

What we can learn from 'American Divas'

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, among others. The Washington Post's Louisa Loveluck joins us. As 17 American doctors evacuated Gaza late last week, three stayed behind. We talk with one of them, Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti, about her decision to stay.And, a new HPV test where patients can self-collect samples is designed to make screenings for cervical cancer more accessible and prevent it early. OB/GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd joins us.Then, in her new book "American Diva: Extraordinary, Unruly, Fabulous," author Deborah Paredez tells stories of great divas, including Tina Turner and Venus and Serena Williams. Paredez joins us.

What we can learn from 'American Divas'

Listen · 30:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981095/1252514502" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

How one school has changed, 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education

Tuesday marked 76 years since Israel's creation. Aaron David Miller, of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, explores Israel's history and how the the day was observed amid the ongoing war in Gaza. At the same time, Palestinians across the world commemorated Al Nakba, which directly translates to "The Catastrophe." Brown University's Beshara Doumani joins us. And, West Charlotte High School was seen as a model for how schools could integrate in the 1970s. But in the 1990s, a federal judge ruled that bussing was no longer needed. Ella Dennis, historian for the school's Alumni Association, Rev. Joe B. Martin, and student government president Malachi Thompson join us. Then, 20 years ago, David Wilson and Rob Compton were one of the first same-sex couples to be married in the U.S. They join us to reflect on the anniversary.

How one school has changed, 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education

Listen · 35:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981059/1252182227" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Birds are migrating north. Here's how you can help them

The Supreme Court ruled that a map that draws a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana can be used in this year's elections. Law professor Spencer Overton explains its impact. And, patients in Gaza with conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's and cerebral palsy are uniquely challenged by the ongoing violence. Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti talks about the need for neurologists in Gaza. Then, the Department of Health and Human Services has barred disability discrimination in health care. Disability Scoop's Michelle Diament breaks down the new rule and how it relates to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Finally, this week is peak time for bird migration in the northern part of the U.S. But lights and windows can make their journey tougher. Scientist Andrew Farnsworth explains how people can help.

Birds are migrating north. Here's how you can help them

Listen · 27:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981018/1251864513" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

How AI is changing the music industry

Republicans in Nevada are suing the state over election rules. Journalist Jon Ralston tells us more. Then, the Biden administration is moving forward with a $1 billion arms transfer to Israel after holding up a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs last week. The Washington Post's John Hudson joins us. Plus, AI is changing the music industry. Berklee College of Music professor Ben Camp explains how.

How AI is changing the music industry

Listen · 26:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980888/1251625145" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The WNBA's big moment

The Biden administration is boosting tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles to 100%. InsideEV's Kevin Williams joins us. Then, American doctors are stuck in Gaza after the Rafah border closed ahead of an impending invasion from Israel. Dr. Majdi Hamarshi of the Palestinian American Medical Association talks about efforts to bring them home. And, the WNBA's regular season tips off Tuesday night. Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti talks about the recent success of the league and how her team is preparing to face all-star Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA's big moment

Listen · 21:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980882/1251370418" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

'Never Enough': How toxic achievement culture does damage

With the Rafah border closed as the region faces an impending invasion from Israeli forces, hospitals in Gaza are struggling to function with the limited supplies they have left. We hear from Dr. Mahmoud Sabha in Gaza and John Ramming Chappell, a fellow at the Center for Civilians in Conflict, who talks about a new State Department report on Israel's conduct in the war. Then, Florida is on the verge of banning balloon releases. We talk with Jon Paul "J.P." Brooker of the Ocean Conservancy about how the ban could reduce plastic pollution. And, author Jennifer Wallace explores the dangers of what she calls "toxic achievement culture" in her new book, "Never Enough." She joins us.

'Never Enough': How toxic achievement culture does damage

Listen · 31:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980871/1251014804" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Early childhood: Preschool inequality, child care wages and emotional health

The inequality gap is getting worse between the children who have access to preschool and those who don't, a new study finds. Researcher Allison Friedman-Krauss talks about the report. Then, many early educators struggle to get by on low wages. Here & Now's Ashley Locke reports on a new program that aims to help. And, psychotherapist Martha Heineman Pieper explains why she advocates for preschools to take a different approach to supporting young children's

Early childhood: Preschool inequality, child care wages and emotional health

Listen · 26:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980867/1250555690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

How Steve Albini changed music

Bird flu has recently sickened dairy cows in several states. Epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo says more widespread testing is needed to ensure that H5N1 does not spread more easily among humans. And, remembering legendary rock music producer Steve Albini. NPR's Neda Ulaby reflects on Albini's legacy. Then, Diana Winston, director of mindfulness at UCLA Mindful, joins us to discuss meditation and how it can help ease stress and anxiety.

How Steve Albini changed music

Listen · 32:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980824/1250310054" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Here & Now Anytime

Podcast Directory
or search npr.org