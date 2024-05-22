Here & Now Anytime

Tuesday marked 76 years since Israel's creation. Aaron David Miller, of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, explores Israel's history and how the the day was observed amid the ongoing war in Gaza. At the same time, Palestinians across the world commemorated Al Nakba, which directly translates to "The Catastrophe." Brown University's Beshara Doumani joins us. And, West Charlotte High School was seen as a model for how schools could integrate in the 1970s. But in the 1990s, a federal judge ruled that bussing was no longer needed. Ella Dennis, historian for the school's Alumni Association, Rev. Joe B. Martin, and student government president Malachi Thompson join us. Then, 20 years ago, David Wilson and Rob Compton were one of the first same-sex couples to be married in the U.S. They join us to reflect on the anniversary.

How one school has changed, 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education