Ask Me Another Packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests, Ask Me Another is like an amusement park for your brain. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton take brilliant contestants on a roller coaster that'll make you laugh and scream (out the answers)—and barely anyone throws up in a trash can.
Podcast Directory
Larry Owens: Sunday In The Park 6 Feet Away From George

Ophira Eisenberg interviews Larry Owens on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Nickolai Hammar/NPR hide caption

Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Actor Larry Owens talks about his stint as a wedding singer and his love of Sondheim. Atlas Obscura's Dylan Thuras serves as the guest expert. This new episode was recorded on February 27, 2020.

Listen · 51:59
  • Download
Robert Earl Keen: Texas Troubadour

Robert Earl Keen performs on Ask Me Another at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. Cindy Kelleher/Cindy Kelleher for NPR hide caption

Cindy Kelleher/Cindy Kelleher for NPR

Musician Robert Earl Keen shares how foosball led to a career in music. Then he demonstrates knowing every U.S. president's birthday. This episode originally aired November 22, 2019.

Listen · 52:38
  • Download
Dan Deacon: Deacon-structing Dan

Ophira Eisenberg and Dan Deacon on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Nickolai Hammar/NPR hide caption

Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Musician Dan Deacon talks about his love of audience participation and using his natural singing voice on his new album, Mystic Familiar. Then, Dan plays a game about board games with mundane themes.

Listen · 55:16
  • Download
Ilfenesh Hadera: Spike Lee Alum And DJ School Dropout

Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg chats with Ilfenesh Hadera at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Ilfenesh Hadera, from She's Gotta Have It, chats about growing up in Harlem, working with Spike Lee, and her new series, Godfather Of Harlem. This episode originally aired September 13, 2019.

Listen · 52:07
  • Download
Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars

Ben Sinclair appears on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Ben Sinclair, co-creator and star of HBO's High Maintenance, opens up about his love of Chekhov and the real-life experiences that inspired the series. Plus, it's the battle of the podcast stars! The hosts of the podcasts Dr. Gameshow and Unofficial Expert play a series of puzzles and trivia games.

Listen · 53:02
  • Download
Antoni Porowski: Queer Eye For The Quiz Guy!

Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg chats with Antoni Porowski at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Antoni Porowski, a charming fifth of Netflix's Queer Eye, talks about his love for cooking and corgis, and is given a choice to play a game about guacamole or a game about books. This episode originally aired on Aug. 16, 2019.

Listen · 52:50
  • Download
Tan France: Naturally Tan

Tan France appears on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France discusses the responsibility of representation, embracing positivity in his new Netflix competition series Next in Fashion, and the secret behind his grandfather's clothing factory. Then, inspired by his upcoming stint on the Great Celebrity Bake-Off, France plays a game that puts his baking knowledge to the test. Plus, contestants face-off in a punk rock music parody game about not very punk fads.

Listen · 51:33
  • Download
John Cameron Mitchell: Getting Shrill

John Cameron Mitchell appears on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Writer and performer John Cameron Mitchell talks about portraying a nightmarish boss in Hulu's comedy Shrill, Hedwig and the Angry Inch's enduring legacy, and working with Patti LuPone on his new musical podcast. Then, Mitchell plays a game called "We're Going to Make You Sing," where he's quizzed on 1970s glam and punk that inspired Hedwig. Plus, contestants must reimagine literary romances as flirty text exchanges.

Listen · 52:18
  • Download
Julio Torres: My Favorite Espooky Shapes

Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg chats with Julio Torres at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Julio Torres reveals the inspiration behind his bilingual series, HBO's Los Espookys and plays a game where Greek gods are cast as Bachelor contestants. This episode originally aired August 30, 2019.

Listen · 52:19
  • Download
Justin Long And Marina Franklin: Franklin My Dear, I Don't Give A Long

Justin Long appears on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Actor Justin Long returns to the Ask Me Another stage! Known for the "Get a Mac" ads, Long talks about hosting his new podcast Life Is Short, and interviewing his 103-year-old grandmother. Then, he plays a game of "Shorter or Longer?" Later, comedian Marina Franklin tells the story of how she bombed her first big break, and then tests her knowledge of themed restaurants.

Listen · 52:21
  • Download
