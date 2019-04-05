Justin Long And Marina Franklin: Franklin My Dear, I Don't Give A Long

Actor Justin Long returns to the Ask Me Another stage! Known for the "Get a Mac" ads, Long talks about hosting his new podcast Life Is Short, and interviewing his 103-year-old grandmother. Then, he plays a game of "Shorter or Longer?" Later, comedian Marina Franklin tells the story of how she bombed her first big break, and then tests her knowledge of themed restaurants.