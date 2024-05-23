Accessibility links
The Realities And Ethics Of Pig Organ Transplants In Humans

A sign for Massachusetts General Hospital. Jodi Hilton/Jodi Hilton/Getty Images hide caption

Jodi Hilton/Jodi Hilton/Getty Images

The Realities And Ethics Of Pig Organ Transplants In Humans

With CRISPR technology, scientists can edit pig genes to be more compatible with a human body, or at least that's the hope.

Listen · 35:07
The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Back To Black' And Talks Biopics

A view of the atmosphere during the "Back to Black" Special Event at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Focus Features hide caption

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Focus Features

The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Back To Black' And Talks Biopics

Has someone ever asked you what "your story" is? For some, that question is a nightmare. Where do you begin? What parts are important? And are the parts you think are important, actually that crucial?

Listen · 30:11
From Cicadas To Crickets, Insects As Cuisine

Mike Rothman (R) and friends eat periodical cicadas they prepared as part of the Hot One's challenge at home in Hyattsville, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

From Cicadas To Crickets, Insects As Cuisine

We recently did a show about the cicada double brood emergence. Billions of them are above ground this year. And the conversation... took a bit of a turn... towards whether they can be eaten. (They can.)

Listen · 35:54
'If You Can Keep It': Election Security In 2024

JIM WATSON AFP via Getty Images JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

'If You Can Keep It': Election Security In 2024

At 1A, when it comes to election coverage, we focus on the stakes, not the chatter.

Listen · 31:23
The News Roundup For May 17, 2024

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg testifies before the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of House Appropriations Committee. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images hide caption

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The News Roundup For May 17, 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed on terms this week to face off in two televised debates before the general election this November.

Listen · 1:25:16
Best Of: Meg Jay Helps Us Navigate, Understand, And Review Our Twenties

Dr. Meg Jay, Clinical Psychologist speaks onstage during Cosmopolitan Magazine's Fun Fearless Life Conference. Craig Barritt/Getty Images hide caption

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Best Of: Meg Jay Helps Us Navigate, Understand, And Review Our Twenties

What do you remember about being in your twenties? Maybe it was the best time of your life. Maybe it brought challenges that you had to learn to overcome as you entered adulthood.

Listen · 31:06
In Good Health: How We Live With Chronic Illness

A bottle of antidepressant pills named Effexor is shown photographed in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In Good Health: How We Live With Chronic Illness

Over half of adults in America live with a chronic illness.

Listen · 31:12
Scientific Method: The Cicadas Are Coming

A periodical cicada, a member of Brood X, takes flight in the tree tops in Takoma Park, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Scientific Method: The Cicadas Are Coming

What has red eyes, lives underground for years, and screeches all summer long? That would be cicadas. And they're here.

Listen · 23:19
'If You Can Keep It': The Rising Cost Of Running A Campaign

The United States of America flag in the Manhattan borough of New York. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

'If You Can Keep It': The Rising Cost Of Running A Campaign

Maryland is one of three states holding primaries tomorrow. It's also attracting outsized national attention because of the outsized amount of money being spent.

Listen · 42:04
Why Birds Are Having A Harder Time Migrating And How We Can Help

Migratory birds in V-formation flying over Antwerp. JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Why Birds Are Having A Harder Time Migrating And How We Can Help

Billions of birds are making their way around the world right now as part of their annual spring migration.

Listen · 38:53
