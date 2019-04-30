Accessibility links
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders A talk show with a heart. Each week, Sam interviews people in the culture who deserve your attention. Plus weekly wraps of the news with other journalists. Join Sam as he makes sense of the world through conversation.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Podcast Directory
It's been a minute with Sam Sanders.
NPR

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

From NPR

A talk show with a heart. Each week, Sam interviews people in the culture who deserve your attention. Plus weekly wraps of the news with other journalists. Join Sam as he makes sense of the world through conversation.

Most Recent Episodes

Encore: Drag Culture's Moment - From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to Shangela

RuPaul Andre Charles hosts the ribbon cutting with drag queens at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles in May 2019. MOVI Inc for World of Wonder/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
MOVI Inc for World of Wonder/Getty Images

Encore: Drag Culture's Moment - From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to Shangela

Where is drag culture right now? It's certainly continuing to have a moment: from RuPaul's Drag Race, to DragCon, to drag queens appearing on the big screen. In this encore episode, Sam revisits the history of drag, chats with the co-executive producers of RuPaul's Drag Race, and talks to some drag performers about where drag is headed next.

Encore: Drag Culture's Moment - From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to Shangela

Listen · 38:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/828480646/833807819" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Weekly Wrap: Yes, The Census Is Still Happening

People walk past posters encouraging participation in the 2020 Census, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Ted S. Warren/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ted S. Warren/AP

Weekly Wrap: Yes, The Census Is Still Happening

The census comes but once a decade, and this time it's in the midst of a pandemic. Code Switch co-hosts Gene Demby and Shereen Marisol Meraji talk it out with Sam. Also, hospitals have been dramatically changed by the coronavirus, but babies still need to be delivered. Sam talks to one mom-to-be whose birth plans have been upended by the crisis.

Weekly Wrap: Yes, The Census Is Still Happening

Listen · 34:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/829336267/832194120" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Jonathan Van Ness on Quarantine Life and His New Children's Book

Jonathan Van Ness' new children's book is Peanut Goes for the Gold. HarperCollins hide caption

toggle caption
HarperCollins

Jonathan Van Ness on Quarantine Life and His New Children's Book

Jonathan Van Ness wears many hats: He's one of the Fab Five on the popular Netflix show Queer Eye, a podcast host, an aspiring figure skater and gymnast, a grooming and self-care expert, a comedian, and author of a best-selling memoir. And now... a children's book author.

Jonathan Van Ness on Quarantine Life and His New Children's Book

Listen · 23:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/825956686/828348991" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: A Jobs Crisis, And It's No One's Fault

A job fair in Omaha, Neb., on April 1, 2020, was reconfigured as a drive-through event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nati Harnik/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Nati Harnik/AP

Weekly Wrap: A Jobs Crisis, And It's No One's Fault

The coronavirus is taking a toll on jobs and the economy. Sam talks to NPR's Cardiff Garcia and Stacey Vanek Smith, co-hosts of The Indicator from Planet Money, about ways to get people paid while they're out of work and the necessity for businesses to pivot to stay afloat. Also, Sam and NPR music news editor Sidney Madden talk about new ways people are listening to music and partying online in "club quarantine."

Weekly Wrap: A Jobs Crisis, And It's No One's Fault

Listen · 34:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/819008377/827017843" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
No More School, No More Books: Coronavirus and Homeschooling

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, and Ashton Morris, right, with class assignments in Beaverton, OR, on March 17, 2020. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

No More School, No More Books: Coronavirus and Homeschooling

Right now a lot of parents have taken on a new responsibility: homeschool teacher. Many feel like they have no idea what they're doing. Sam talks with parents in all different kinds of circumstances trying to make it work.

No More School, No More Books: Coronavirus and Homeschooling

Listen · 24:35
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/822698386/824298990" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: The Coronavirus 'New Normal'

A young girl rides her bike on empty city streets with no schools and a lack of tourists due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Weekly Wrap: The Coronavirus 'New Normal'

The last few weeks have meant adjusting to new ways of life. Sam talks to two NPR colleagues about how life in lockdown is affecting them personally. Morning Edition host David Greene tells Sam how his wife, a restaurateur, is coping with a struggling industry and whether a new congressional stimulus bill can offer relief. Then, Kelly McEvers, host of Embedded and the new Coronavirus Daily podcast, talks about the realities of homeschooling. Sam also speaks with Variety writer Meg Zukin, whose tweet asking couples to share their coronavirus "drama" went viral.

Weekly Wrap: The Coronavirus 'New Normal'

Listen · 38:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/822060651/822826292" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Audie Cornish on 'She's Funny' And The Rule Breakers of Comedy

Audie Cornish live in conversation with actress and comedian Jenny Slate in Washington D.C. Eslah Attar hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar

Audie Cornish on 'She's Funny' And The Rule Breakers of Comedy

Audie Cornish sits down with Sam Sanders to discuss her She's Funny series: conversations with female comedians Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jenny Slate and others. In a series of vignettes, Audie and Sam discuss how these women charged forward in their careers and what risks they've taken through the years. Plus, Audie's extended conversation with comedian Jenny Slate on what the culture is really like at Saturday Night Live.

Audie Cornish on 'She's Funny' And The Rule Breakers of Comedy

Listen · 34:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/820383297/820526622" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Special Episode: A Social Distancing Survival Guide

A commuter sits on a tram bench next to an LCD screen with an Australian Government directive regarding Coronavirus and social distancing. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Special Episode: A Social Distancing Survival Guide

It's hard being isolated from jobs, friends and family. So Sam is changing up this week's show with guests who have ideas on how to cope with the quarantine. Superstar chef Samin Nosrat of Netflix's "Salt Fat Acid Heat" and Tucker Shaw of "America's Test Kitchen" talk about cooking for neighbors, helping laid-off restaurant workers, and making better meals out of the stuff you've got at hand. Comedian Iliza Schlesinger talks about what she's getting done during her time at home, and we hear from a Stanford psychologist about creating "distant socializing" to keep ourselves connected.

Special Episode: A Social Distancing Survival Guide

Listen · 37:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/818432205/819157381" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Revisiting Obama's Historic 'Race Speech' 12 Years Later

Then Senator and presidential candidate Barack Obama delivers his speech 'A More Perfect Union,' in Philadelphia on March 18, 2008. Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS hide caption

toggle caption
Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revisiting Obama's Historic 'Race Speech' 12 Years Later

Twelve years ago this week, presidential candidate Barack Obama gave what became a historic speech about race. He spoke in response to video that surfaced of his former pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, heatedly criticizing America's foreign policy and treatment of African-Americans. In his speech, Obama urged racial harmony and understanding. Sam is joined by political commentators, activists and academics to see if the speech's message still holds up.

Revisiting Obama's Historic 'Race Speech' 12 Years Later

Listen · 26:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815006149/816823513" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Weekly Wrap: Everything Is Canceled, Here Are Some Distractions

Sea-Tac Airport, which serves the Seattle region, is mostly empty as the city deals with coronavirus. Karen Ducey/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Weekly Wrap: Everything Is Canceled, Here Are Some Distractions

The coronavirus may force you to stay at home for the next few weeks, but here's how to successfully wait out a pandemic. Bob Mondello, film critic for NPR, tells Sam what movies to catch up on while self-quarantined, with some tips for film-watching etiquette. And with more people working from home, Barrie Hardymon, senior editor at Weekend Edition, recommends shows, movies and games both parents and kids can enjoy. Then, Sam talks to Edgar Ortiz, a student at Berea College in Kentucky. Like millions of American students, Ortiz is facing the closure of his campus and preparing to finish the semester online. Sam also talks to reporter Trish Murphy, host of podcast Seattle Now, about what it's like to see an empty Seattle ⁠— America's coronavirus epicenter.

Weekly Wrap: Everything Is Canceled, Here Are Some Distractions

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815006087/815546003" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Related Podcasts

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Podcast Directory
Back To Top
or search npr.org