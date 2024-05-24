Accessibility links
Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The three biggest stories of the day, with reporting and analysis from NPR News — in 10 minutes. Available weekdays at 6:30 a.m. ET, with hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, Michel Martin and A Martinez. Also available on Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET, with Ayesha Rascoe and Scott Simon. On Sundays, hear a longer exploration behind the headlines with Ayesha Rascoe on "The Sunday Story," available by 8 a.m. ET. Subscribe and listen, then support your local NPR station at donate.npr.org.

NCAA Settlement, Louisiana Abortion Pills, Live Nation Antitrust Lawsuit

The National Collegiate Athletics Association along with the nation's five biggest athletic conferences have agreed to settle antitrust lawsuits worth $2.8 billion. Louisiana lawmakers have voted to classify two drugs commonly used to induce abortions as dangerous and controlled substances. And the Justice Department sues Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster calling it an illegal monopoly.

British PM Sunak Calls Election, Russia Nuclear Weapons Drills, Spring Housing Market

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election as he trails the opposition in the polls. Russia's military has started tactical nuclear weapons drills in response to what the Kremlin says are growing threats from the West amid the war in Ukraine. And there aren't a lot of homes on the market, but those that are for sale are selling fast as competition among would-be buyers is keeping prices high.

European Leaders Palestinian Statehood, Trump's Florida Case, Hospital Cyberattack

The leaders of Ireland, Spain and Norway announce their countries will recognize Palestinian statehood and the Israeli foreign minister says he's recalling the country's ambassadors for consultations in response. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and two co-defendants are in court in Florida today asking a federal judge to dismiss the charges against their clients. And a ransomware attack on a major health care system continues to affect hospitals and patients two weeks after it happened.

ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrants, Senate Border Bill, Scarlett Johansson ChatGPT

The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for top leaders of Hamas and Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Democratic-led Senate will hold a second vote on bipartisan border legislation that failed to pass earlier this year. And Scarlett Johansson says the maker of ChatGPT copied her voice for its new AI personal assistant.

Iran's President Dies, Israel's Political Turmoil, Michael Cohen Resumes Testimony

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named an acting president following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials in a helicopter crash. Prime Minister Benjamin Netyanyahu is facing accusations from his own war cabinet that he doesn't have a strategy for replacing Hamas in Gaza. Michael Cohen will return to the stand in what will likely be the final day of testimony in the New York criminal trial of former President Donald Trump. And a London court is expected to deliver a final decision on whether or not Julian Assange can appeal extradition to the U.S.

The Sunday Story: Life in the Shadow of the Philippines' Drug War

Tin Serioso, 27, with her 1-year-old daughter Cat and 6-year-old Jay, inside their home in Novaliches, Quezon City in the Philippines on April 4, 2024. Her husband Chrismel Serioso was killed by police on October 3, 2023. Kimberly dela Cruz for NPR hide caption

"They can just kill anyone."

Gaza Pier Delivers, Boeing Shareholders Meet, 'Regenerative Farming'

The first aid trucks crossed into Gaza on a floating pier built by the U.S. government. Boeing's annual meeting was tightly controlled as the aircraft company has come under intense scrutiny. Why even vegan restaurant chains are beginning to serve meat.

Biden's Morehouse College Speech, Alabama Autoworkers Union Vote, Daniel Perry Pardon

President Biden meets leaders of Black sororities and fraternities ahead of delivering the commencement address at Morehouse College as campus protests continue. Autoworkers in Alabama will vote on whether or not to unionize a Mercedes-Benz plant. And Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has pardoned Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering Garrett Foster at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

U.S. Presidential Debates, Arms Transfer to Israel, Assassination Attempt in Slovakia

President Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to a pair of unusually early debates. The Biden administration is moving ahead with a $1 billion arms transfer to Israel a week after pausing a separate shipment of bombs to the country. And officials in Slovakia say that after hours of surgery following an assassination attempt, the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in stable but serious condition.

Putin Visits China, Credit Card Users Max Out, Canadian Wildfires Spread

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to China for a two-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says people under 30 and lower-income families are the most likely to be maxed out and fall behind on their credit card bills. And the Canadian wildfire season gets underway as fires prompt evacuations and threaten towns in Western provinces.

